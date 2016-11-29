Call to end tax relief for public representatives’ archives

There are fears in Ballina, Co Mayo, that the proposed Mary Robinson Centre, to house the archives of the former president, will never become a reality.

On Monday, it was announced by the Victoria House Foundation that her archive would be gifted to NUI Galway with Mayo County Council having full access to parts of the collection needed for the Ballina centre.

The foundation made it clear that “developing the centre around Mary’s childhood home remains the preferred option but other options will also be explored”.

Calling for more information from Mayo County Council chief executive, Peter Hynes, the Cathaoirleach of Ballina Municipal District, Michael Loftus, said he was “disappointed by the latest developments”.

Splitting the archive between Galway and Mayo will not work, Cllr Gerry Ginty feared: “I can’t see a split project being really viable. I supported the project from the start, but I feel really let down now.”

Tax credits

Meanwhile, the Dáil heard calls for an end to tax reliefs which have allowed former senior politicians to claim tax credits after they donate their papers to the State or university libraries.

Ms Robinson’s archive was examined by two set of experts, including one appointed by the Revenue Commissioners. It was eventually decided that she should be allowed to claim a €1.2 million tax relief in return for making the donation.

However, the former president announced on Monday that she would not avail of the tax credit and would instead freely “gift” it to NUI Galway – a move welcomed in her home town on Tuesday.

Questioning the tax reliefs, Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín said: “Does it make sense for a well pensioned former public representative to have the materials which were created while they were in the employment of the State, be the subject of a tax relief in the future?”