Call for Kenny to meet party leaders in wake of Spotlight claims

Taoiseach Enda Kenny should meet political party leaders in the wake of a television programme about allegations of illegality in a National Asset Management Agency (Nama) sale, the Dáil was told on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams asked for time to debate revelations on BBC Spotlight programme about allegations of illegality within Nama and the sale of the Northern Ireland loan book known as Project Eagle.

Mr Adams said Sinn Féin TDs and a number of other TDs had raised the issue of the Project Eagle sale of some 860 properties for €1.6 billion from distressed loans of buyers based in Northern Ireland, to a US venture fund. He said there was “some credibility to our allegations”.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin asked the Taoiseach to call a meeting of all party leaders to deal with the very significant legal issues involved in the case.

Mr Kenny told them however that there was a criminal investigation going on and “we can’t interfere with that”.

The Taoiseach said he would consider if there was some way outside the investigation to deal with this and he would get back to the party leaders.

The Spotlight programme on Tuesday night broadcast an audio recording of former member of the Nama advisory committee Frank Cushnahan allegedly receiving a £40,000 sterling (€48,000) from a Nama borrower, in a hospital car park.