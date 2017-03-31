Cabinet to consider ‘fundamental review’ of Garda

The Cabinet is to consider initial proposals for a “fundamental review’’ of An Garda Síochána next week, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

“In this regard, we will have to consider whether the review of the culture and ethos of An Garda Síochána should be undertaken as a discrete piece of work, as originally intended, or whether it should be part of any wider review,’’ she added.

“My view is it should be part of the wider review.’’

Ms Fitzgerald told the Dáil the culture and ethos of the force were very much part and parcel of what was involved and should be dealt with as such.

She said the Garda Inspectorate’s report on changing policing in the Republic had devoted a chapter to the force’s culture and Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan was arranging for an audit overseen by the Policing Authority.

Ms Fitzgerald was replying to Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan who asked about the status of the proposed independent review of the force.

She said she would like to discuss ideas Mr O’Callaghan had about aspects of Garda recruitment and training.

“I would like to see the greatest consensus possible because it is in all our interests, and in the interest of the future of An Garda Síochána, that we make very sure the terms of reference capture everything that needs to be done at this point and take account of the very important work of the Policing Authority and the bodies already in place,’’ she added.

“The review should build on their work, and I will consult closely with them.’’

Mr O’Callaghan said he supported an agreed approach to the review.

But he was concerned, he said, that the House had not yet got to the bottom of the current controversies.

Breath test data

He was concerned, he added, about the information given on the southern audit, the national audit and the general publication of information about the breath test data last week.

“In fact, it only entered the public domain as a result of an article published in The Irish Times on February 20th, 2017, which prompted Garda activity,’’ Mr O’Callaghan added.

Ms Fitzgerald replied that the commissioner had said she would provide further information on the issue.

“This is about timely, transparent information,’’ she added. “The role of the Policing Authority will be critical in this regard because there were some discussions in that body about these issues.’’

Ms Fitzgerald said she thought the Garda wanted the information to be in the public arena, but she also thought in retrospect there was a place for the information to be shared more fully all along the way.

“That is a lesson the commissioner has learned, as she said,’’ the Tánaiste added.

The Tánaiste said while more information would become available, she understood the delay was due to the Garda gathering a vast amount of written, paper-based material from 108 districts.