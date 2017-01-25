Cabinet remains split over setting up Stardust inquiry

There are ongoing internal Government discussions on whether to establish a commission of inquiry into the 1981 Stardust nightclub fire, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

Forty-eight people died in the north Dublin fire, which has been a source of controversy over the years.

The Cabinet is split on whether to establish a statutory inquiry into the fire.

Mr Kenny told the Dáil on Wednesday the matter was being discussed by Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and Minister of State for Health Finian McGrath.

Mr McGrath wants a free vote on a motion to set up a commission of inquiry, which will be moved by Independent TD Tommy Broughan and debated in the Dáil tonight.

The Dublin Bay North TD has said he cannot vote against a commission of investigation being established.

Mr Kenny said in the programme for government Mr McGrath had negotiated that full regard would be had for new evidence about the fire.

“In order to have an inquiry, you have to have to a basis for that,” he added.

Mr Kenny said he would like to see the new evidence which had been produced to warrant a commission of inquiry.

“There is no disregard to the principle of having a commission of investigation,” he added.

He said he hoped the discussions would bring about a conclusion and have the matter progressed.

The Taoiseach was replying to Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams said the families of the victims said they had new evidence and were seeking a new commission of investigation into the dreadful tragedy.

He said while the owners of the Stardust had received compensation, the families had not.