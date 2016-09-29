C&AG robustly defends report into Nama

The Comptroller and Auditor General has robustly defended his report into the National Asset Management Agency.

Seamus McCarthy told the Public Accounts Committee said his office has never been under the level of attack similar to that by Nama.

Mr McCarthy said there is often disagreement with the bodies that are audited by this office but there has never been a dispute over facts.

He said the C&AG works very hard to eliminate disagreement over the facts and insists Nama had the opportunity to alter the report.

Mr McCarthy said four draft reports were sent the agency and a number of changes were made based on their concerns.

The C&AG has found Nama’s sale of Project Eagle resulted in the loss of €220 million to the Irish taxpayer.

The agency has strongly rejected the findings insisting the C&AG did not have the right expertise and should have sought the advice of external experts.

Mr McCarthy said a team of qualified accountants with significant audit and evaluation experience compiled the report.

Mr McCarthy said two senior managers from the UK National audit reviewed his findings and a former secretary and director of audit of his office also examined the content of the report before it was published.

He told the Pac his office is compiled of career civil servants who do not have market experience.

However he said his office audit the Health Service Executive and do not expertise in medicine.

Mr McCarthy said: “I do not believe we are without relevant qualification.”