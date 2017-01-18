Bus Éireann’s rural routes to be retained, says Kenny

The Government will retain Bus Éireann’s extensive rural transport scheme, Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.

He was replying in the Dáil on Wednesday to Fianna Fáil transport spokesman Robert Troy, who said Minister for Transport Shane Ross had a role to play in the company.

He asked Mr Kenny if he believed Mr Ross had not seen a copy of the Grant Thornton report on options available to the company for tackling its financial difficulties.

The report has recommended the company should close down its loss-making Expressway service.

“You are being very hard on Minister Ross,’’ Mr Kenny replied.

Mr Kenny said the Minister had confirmed to the Cabinet on Tuesday he had not received the report and, from what he had read in newspapers and from other comments, the focus seemed to be more on the company’s structure rather than individual routes.

Mr Kenny said Mr Ross was not responsible for what happened in the company.

Expressway, he said, was losing €6 million annually.

“That is a commercial problem and it is also a commercial reality,’’ he said.

It was important to note, he said, the losses were not as a result of Government funding, given that Bus Éireann network was performing well both financially and operationally.

Last year received €40 million in funding, 17 per cent more than in 2015, he said.

The losses, he said, related to the Expressway services which competed with other operators. There had been a very strong growth in the commercial bus market, but it was not being felt in the Expressway arm of Bus Éireann.

“Contrary to some reports, there has not been a glut of new licences issued in recent years,’’ he added.