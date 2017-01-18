Bruton may highlight suicide services in student journals

Minister for Education Richard Bruton is to consider highlighting in student journals the services provided by Pieta House for those contemplating suicide or self-harm.

The suggestion was made by AAA-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who said it was a cost-free, simple and practical proposal.

“It is a tragic fact, but a fact nonetheless, that this country has one of the highest rate of youth suicide in Europe and also a very high incidence of self-harm among young people,’’ said Mr Boyd Barrett.

“It is a complex, multifaceted problem to address.’’

Mr Bruton said he would ask his officials to look at the possibility of doing what Mr Boyd Barrett suggested.

“By way of context, it is down to individual schools to decide what material they put into their journals,’’ he added.

“There is not a central direction in respect of the material in journals that schools put together.’’

Guidelines

The department, he said, provided guidelines for primary and post-primary schools and emphasised the importance of connection to resources outside the school.

“It is consistent with what deputy Boyd Barrett said that we should look at how young people can get access to that information,’’ Mr Bruton added.

He said the HSE and his department had been involved in advertising websites with links to Pieta House and other services of a similar nature.

“There is merit in doing that, but I am conscious that schools ultimately are the leaders in the way in which they deal with the needs of the children in their care and they design the precise way they will implement the guidelines the department sets,’’ Mr Bruton added.

“That said, I am very keen to increase the impact of what we are doing in this area.’’

Mr Boyd Barrett said he welcomed the Minister’s “positive response’’.