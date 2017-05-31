Bill to increase sentences for repeat sex offenders introduced to Dáil

Legislation to increase the sentences of repeat sexual offenders has been introduced in the Dáil.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran introduced the Bill to change the law to deal with convicted sexual offenders who go on to commit further and more serious crimes.

Mr Moran said in cases where a convicted sex offender previously convicted for the same or other scheduled offences “must serve at least three quarters of the maximum sentence for the further offences”.

Mr Moran said the Criminal Justice (Commission of Offences) (Amendment) Bill “is aimed at the serial sex offender who ignores all rehabilitation efforts and remains a constant public danger and a menace to men, women and children in society”.

Trauma

Mr Moran said the issue had been raised with him by a constituent who had suffered the trauma of being raped at the age of 19.

“Her attacker was later jailed for six years. However, he went on to sexually assault three more women.

“He was jailed for a period of eight years after being charged with false imprisonment, assault and making threats to kill a woman. These offences made worse the original victim’s emotional well-being, which continues to this day.”

Mr Moran said there were other well-known cases of serial sex offenders and repeat offences, where offenders had made no effort to change their ways.

“The effects of rape and other serious sexual offences on the communities and the victims are well-documented. Serious sexual crimes do not only impose emotional and physical trauma upon the victims.”

The Longford-Westmeath TD said such offences attacked the unity and stability of society as a whole. “If we allow serial sex offenders continue unchecked by going on and committing similar and more serious crime without imposing a longer sentence for the subsequent offence, then society as a whole is devalued.”

One-time offenders

He said studies had shown that repeat sexual offenders were arrested at a far higher rate than one-time offenders from the general population. “Therefore, society must be protected from repeat offenders whose behaviour has a direct impact on public safety and the well-being of society as a whole.”

Figures also showed that only a small number of sex offenders released from Irish jails undertook treatment programmes, he said.

Gardaí are also monitoring at any one time some 100 sex offenders who remain a threat to society, he added.

“Repeat offending by sex offenders is an affront to any democratic society that seeks to protect its citizens,” Mr Moran said.

“We must show our support to these victims who have suffered at the hands of serial sex offenders in a meaningful way.”