Bill on regional authority for Dublin to be debated in Dáil

A second Bill proposing a directly elected mayor of Dublin has been given the go-ahead by the Government to be debated by the Dáil.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan moved the Local Government (Mayor and Regional Authority of Dublin) Bill in the House on Wednesday.

“We seek to have a mayor of Dublin, not a lord mayor,’’ said Mr Ryan.

“It is a small detail but it is appropriate to have a mayor of Dublin in the same way as there is a mayor of New York and London.’’

He said the party was proposing a regional authority for Dublin that would manage the city with the elected mayor.

Debate

Minister for Community and Local Government Simon Coveney moved an Amendment providing for a second-stage debate in June next year on the Bill.

On Tuesday, the Government paved the way for further Dáil debate on a Fianna Fáil Bill providing for a directly elected mayor for the city.

Mr Coveney said Tuesday’s debate was marked by a spirit of co-operation on all sides of the House.

He said he looked forward to this continuing as TDs worked through the important issues.