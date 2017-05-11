Barnier says Brexit will come at a cost but ‘we are where we are’

Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier has pledged full EU support for Ireland in the negotiations leading to the UK’s withdrawal in an address to the Dáil and Seanad.

“Today, in front of the two Houses, I want to reassure the Irish people, in this negotiation Ireland’s interest will be the union’s interest,’’ he said.

He said Ireland and the EU were together and an united EU would be there for Ireland.

He said that because of its historical and geographical ties with the UK, shared border and strong economic links, Ireland was in an unique position.

With the fall of sterling, Brexit would impact on Irish exports to the UK, particularly in the agrifood sector.

Many in Ireland feared the return of tensions in the North, he added.

He said Brexit would come at a cost.

“I am fully aware that some member states will be more affected than others,” he said.

He added as chief negotiator his objective was to reach a fair outcome.

Mr Barnier said he regretted Brexit was happening and he would have preferred if it was otherwise.

“But we are where we are,” he added.

He said Ireland had complemented and strengthened the EU.

Mr Barnier said EU integration helped to remove borders which once existed on maps and in minds.

Now, Brexit threatened challenged borders within the EU, but he would work with Ireland to avoid a hard border, he said.

“The UK’s departure from the EU will have consequences,’’ he added.

“We have a duty to speak the truth.’’

He said customs controls were part of the EU border management to protect the single market, food safety and standards.

“But, as I have said many times, nothing in these negotiations should put peace at risk,’’ he added.

Mr Barnier said it had been recognised by the 27 heads of state and governments two weeks ago that the Belfast Agreement must be respected in all its dimensions.

“I also made very clear that the border issue would be one of my three priorities for the first phase of the negotiations, together with citizens’ rights and the financial settlement,’’ he added.

Mr Barnier said sufficient progress had to be made on those points before discussing the future of the EU’s relationship with the UK.

“And the sooner this will happen, the better,’’ he added.

“If the conditions are right, a close partnership with the UK is in everybody’s interest.’’

Taoiseach Enda Kenny re-iterated the Government’s priorities in the negotiations on Brexit - “to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process, including by avoiding a hard border; to retain the Common Travel Area; to minimise the impact on our economy; and to work for a positive future for the European Union”.

Mr Kenny stressed the Government’s defence of the Belfast Agtreement throughout the process to date “making clear that, as a legally-binding, international Treaty, it provides a unique political and constitutional framework on the island of Ireland.

The Taoiseach said: “We knew that it was vital to provide reassurance that Brexit does not undermine any provision of the Good Friday Agreement. In that context, we secured an acknowledgement that, in the event of change in the constitutional status of Northern Ireland, brought about in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement and the principle of consent, the entire territory of such a united Ireland would be part of the EU.”

He referred to the securing of an acknowledgement that, in the event of change in the constitutional status of Northern Ireland, “brought about in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement and the principle of consent, the entire territory of such a united Ireland would be part of the EU”.

Mr Kenny also stressed however that now was not the time for a border poll

The Taoiseach highlighted the extensive work the State had done and since the UK referendum last June, Ireland had more than 400 engagements on Brexit with EU partners.

He said the Government had emphasised the need to avoid the re-imposition of a hard border on the island of Ireland. “As I have said before, this is a political challenge and we will have to be flexible and imaginative in our efforts to find solutions.”

The Taoiseach welcomed the “approach to the sensitive question of the UK’s financial liabilities”. He reiterated that “Brexit is a British policy. It is not an Irish policy or an EU policy. For its part, Ireland remains committed to the EU,” and he said a poll this week showed 88 per cent of Irish people wanted to remain part of the EU.