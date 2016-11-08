At least 2,500 children will be homeless on Christmas Day, says Tommy Broughan

At least 2,500 children will be homeless on Christmas day, Independent TD Tommy Broughan has said. He said Minister for Children Katherine Zappone had made a commitment that hotels, guesthouses and similar types of accommodation would not be used to house vulnerable families and children.

“Is the Government remotely on target to fulfil this commitment?’’ he asked.

Ms Zappone said she was aware the number of homeless children was increasing but she also knew of the efforts being made by Minister for Housing Simon Coveney on the issue.

She said some 1,500 rapid build housing units were to be delivered by 2018. Some 350 would be on site by the end of this year and a further 650 delivered next year.

Ms Zappone said the housing assistance payment scheme, HAP, would be reformed, with the aim of creating about 550 tenancies. Mr Broughan said children were using locations where there was no Garda vetting of staff or visitors coming and going.

“Not that long ago, there was an assassination in one of the large hotels on the north side of Dublin where children live,’’ he added.

Ms Zappone said two workers had been provided to Focus Ireland to assist families in emergency accommodation. She said she was working with the child and family agency, Tusla, and the Department of Health, to determine if additional support workers could be provided.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) said it was recently reported that Edel House, a shelter in Cork dealing with women and children, had to turn away 281 children last year.