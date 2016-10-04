Assembly a ‘Craggy Island’ solution to abortion issue

The citizens’ assembly chosen to debate abortion is a “Craggy Island” solution to the controversy,Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger has said.

Raising the issue during Taoiseach’s questions Ms Coppinger again called for a referendum on the future of the Eighth Amendment which gives equal rights to life of the mother and the unborn.

But Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he recalled the “utter divisiveness on a number of occasions” during various campaigns on the issue.

He acknowledged that times have changed since 1983 when the first abortion referendum was held, but “with respect we should allow this assembly to have its deliberations”.

Mr Kenny said €2 million had been set aside by his Department for the assembly.

Questioning Mr Kenny about the assembly which will hold its first meeting on October 15th, Ms Coppinger said that while Ireland did not have back-street abortions because women could travel to England “we do have abortion. Three women a day carry out abortions in their bedroom.”

“There are about 1,000 abortions taking place illegally in this State a month,” by women who order their pills online.

Mr Kenny confirmed that a special Oireachtas committee would be established to deal with the report from the assembly which is expected to report back within nine months, by the end of June next year.

He said the discussions would be streamed live and outside experts would give evidence and the assembly would be provided with impartial information. Mr Kenny said “once it gets down to considering its business there will be considerable interest in its dealings”.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith referred to the process behind the selection of 99 citizens to participate in the assembly. She said any reputable polling company would not consider the selection of 100 but would select 1,000.

The assembly will be chaired by Supreme Court judge Mary Laffoy.

She asked if the polling company chose members on a stratified manner considering social class, history, gender and if they had experience with crisis pregnancy, which should be a consideration, she said.

The Dublin South-Central TD also asked if the polling company ever collected data on attitudes to religion, sexuality and reproductive rights.

Mr Kenny told the House the Red C polling company was the sole firm to reply and selected 99 assembly members and 99 alternatives.

Richard Jolly TV & Switch New Media had been chosen to stream the proceedings online following a tender and Beatrice.ie had been chosen for translation services.

Troubled

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said she was troubled that there was a question about a referendum. “There can be no question of a referendum of the Eighth Amendment. There has to be a referendum. I am troubled that 99 citizens and [an] Oireachtas committee might be used to frustrate” and delay dealing with the issue.

Labour Party TD Joan Burton asked what role political parties would have in the process. She warned that “everybody will lawyer up on every side. You wanted to long finger all this,” in the last government the former tánaiste told the Taoiseach. “Are political parties going to be able to give their position,” she asked. “They are the citizens’ assembly.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said “it’s only when we get the detail of what people are proposing that we can have an honest debate”. He said that last time there was a consultation process by an Oireachtas committee, it “was successful at least in defining everyone’s core position. We do need clarity on what happens after assembly.”