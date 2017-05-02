Arts Council updating core policy objectives, Dáil told

The Arts Council is to update its arts and disability policy, Minister for the Arts Heather Humphreys told the Dáil.

She said this would be done in the context of the council’s new 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work, which was expected to be published over the coming months.

Ms Humphreys said in 2013, the council had published its arts and disability policy 2012 to 2016 to address issues of equity, access and participation for artists and audiences with disabilities.

“The policy was developed in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders and the Arts Council continues to work in partnership with the sector in its implementation,” the Minister added.

“The policy is built on a number of key values including equality, the social model of disability, complexity and diversity of people and practices, an holistic approach and inclusion.’’

FF criticism

Ms Humphreys said the council acknowledged and valued the artistic contribution of artists and other art professionals with disabilities and was committed to the provision of support, not only for artists and other arts professionals, but also for participants, artistic collaborators and audiences with disabilities.

Fianna Fáil spokeswoman Niamh Smyth said since a previous plan had expired, no effort could be seen to replace it, despite the fact that people with disabilities continued to experience huge challenges in accessing arts and culture.

Ms Smyth said she was speaking of artists and audiences with disabilities, given there were two strands to the issue.

“In Ireland, there is a very low level of participation by children with special educational needs in structured cultural activities,’’ she added.

“This does not only affect children and young people, however, as many adults with disabilities report frustration and difficulties in accessing the arts.’’

Ms Humphreys said policy regarding people with disabilities and access to the arts was a matter for the council. It was entirely independent of her department in terms of funding and executive decisions, she added.

That said, she added, she would ask the council to respond to Ms Smyth directly on the policy it was devising.

The Minister said she had recently announced the successful applicants for the €9 million arts and cultural capital scheme, which represented the largest investment in regional arts facilities in over a decade.

Approximately 85 per cent of the funding went to projects outside of Dublin, she added.