Amendment introducing rent rise cap passed in Dáil

The amendment to housing legislation allowing landlords increase residential rents by a maximum of 4 per cent a year has been passed in the Dáil by 51 votes to 40 with 30 abstentions.

Fianna Fáil abstained in the vote, which was opposed by Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, Social Democrats, the Green Party and a number of Independent TDs.

The amendment was finally passed after five hours of debate on Friday and almost six hours on Thursday.

It is the first amendment of some 85 to be decided.

Fianna Fáil had originally objected to the 4 per cent cap and requested that the controls be extended beyond Cork and Dublin.

Relations between the parties were greatly strained before an agreement was reached on Thursday afternoon.

As debate continued on the Bill, Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy paid tribute to demonstrators who have occupied the Apollo House office block in Dublin and who moved five people into makeshift bedrooms in the building.

Mr Murphy and a number of TDs wore T-shirts in the Dáil with the “Home Sweet Home” design representing the group supporting action to help the homeless and the Irish Housing Network.

It is against Dáil protocols to wear clothing or emblems with a political slogan and the angle of cameras in the House adjusted to reduce the visibility of the T-shirts.