Ahern warns against ‘sectarian’ Border poll as Brexit talks begin

The very last thing Ireland needs during negotiations on Brexit is a Border poll, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said. “Now is not the time for a sectarian head count.”

He also insisted that Ireland has every right to negotiate bilaterally with the UK on nontrade issues in negotiations on its departure from the EU.

Mr Ahern said none of the main EU negotiators disagreed with him.

“The strength of our argument on nontrade issues is that the Good Friday Agreement allows it and says it and references it.”

And he said Britons were “deluding themselves that they’re going to make great deals” by sending out delegations to India and Australia.

The UK needs to stay as close to the EU as possible, he said, because loss of 5 per cent of trade from the EU would need a 25 per cent increase in other areas just to remain at status quo levels.

Mr Ahern was responding to questions from Senators at a meeting of the Seanad’s Special Select Committee on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

He said: “The only time we should have a Border poll in my view and I will argue this for the rest of my life is when we’re in a situation that the nationalists and republicans and a sizeable amount of unionists/loyalists are in favour on the basis of consent.”

He stressed: “Having a sectarian head count is the last thing we need.

“This is not the time for that. There will be a time and I think we should all work our best to get to that time by winning people over but don’t put it into this debate.”

Changing Belfast Agreement

Pressed by Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, who said a European Parliament committee had concluded that the Belfast Agreement might have to be changed in the event of Brexit, Mr Ahern said people should not go looking for difficulties.

He warned that Ireland should not be seen by Europe that “we’re in any way arguing among ourselves on the island of Ireland”.

He said the State had volunteered to merge the IDA with Invest Northern Ireland 20 years ago but this had been turned down. It should be offered again, he suggested.

Referring to EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, Mr Ahern said they “accept that Ireland suffers most” and they “accept that anything in breach of the Good Friday Agreement will not happen”.

He said it behoves Ireland to paint a clear vision of how that will become a reality. “That clear vision paper is not done over the next two years, it is done over the next three or four months.”

Mr Ahern emphasised that Ireland has “every right to bilaterally negotiate not the trade issues, we accept that the EU, but several of the other issues to be able to negotiate with the British”.

He said the Belfast Agreement “gives us every right to deal with issues that we believe are of concern to us in relation to the island of Ireland in particular in relation to our colleagues and to be able to deal with it through the Good Friday Agreement”.