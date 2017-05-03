Adams challenges Government on NI status in Brexit talks

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has challenged the Government to explain why it is not seeking a special status for Northern Ireland in the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Adams said the people in the North had voted to remain part of the EU.

He asked Minister for Education Richard Bruton, who was taking Opposition Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Wednesday, why the Government was not pursuing the issue.

“Tell us that, Minister,’’ he added. “Riddle me that.’’

Mr Bruton said Ireland’s special position had been recognised in every dimension sought by the Government on Brexit.

The Government, he added, had a clear strategy to protect the peace process, the Common Travel Area, ensure there was no hard Border and guarantee the protection of trade.

“Those issues, at that time, were the goals of the Government,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Adams said the party leaders had been invited to a briefing from the Taoiseach on the Government’s position paper on Brexit.

He said the meeting was a “farce’’, with no advance copy of the document available.

That meant, he added, a discussion on the Government’s published approach was not possible and the meeting was effectively abandoned.

“I think this reflects the Government’s persistent refusal to properly consult with the leaders of the Opposition on important issues like this,’’ he added.