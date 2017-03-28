O’Sullivan’s days numbered if Cabinet fails to give full backing

In making a number of public appearances yesterday to explain the latest controversy to hit An Garda Síochána, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan sought to relieve some of the political pressure on her in recent days.

Her tenure at the top of the force was in serious doubt, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin calling on her over the weekend to consider her position. Martin and his party cannot force her from office: only the Government and the Policing Authority can do so.

The problem with Fianna Fáil is that it can set the political temperature and its views can set off a domino effect.

If the Independent Alliance believes Fianna Fáil is serious about pushing for the commissioner to resign, it might try and pre-empt such action by making its own concerns known around the Cabinet table.

If the Cabinet as a collective does not have confidence in the commissioner, her days are numbered.

Public responsibility

It is understood that at her morning meeting with Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald yesterday, O’Sullivan acknowledged the need to make a public statement and take public responsibility for the latest controversy over the million breath tests that never happened.

Fianna Fáil TDs and senior party figures said no explanation had been provided for how the breath tests were recorded by the Garda

The Fine Gael side of Government was satisfied with her subsequent press conference performance and her outing on the Six-One News.

“She probably did as well as could be expected,” said one Government source. For Fianna Fáil, it was a different matter. TDs and senior party figures said no explanation had been provided for how the breath tests were recorded by the Garda.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan speaks to the media at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Monday about the breath test scandal. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

The commissioner said the force must establish the facts first and outlined an investigation that is now taking place but Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman, said O’Sullivan should give at least a broad indication of what she understands the reason behind the massive discrepancy to be.

Yet O’Callaghan also sought to divert attention to Fitzgerald last night and away from O’Sullivan, signifying possible relief for the commissioner.

The Fianna Fáil front bench will discuss further what approach to take today and, while there are diverging views of what to do, Martin and O’Callaghan should make their own views prevail.

Many Fianna Fáil TDs believe the party has started on a process that has only one conclusion: the removal of O’Sullivan from her post

Fianna Fáil will not support a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner due in the Dáil on April 12th. A possible abstention by the party would ensure that it failed.

‘Gratuitous’

Numerous party TDs yesterday said a focus on the Sinn Féin motion missed the point, with senior Fianna Fáil figures also calling it “gratuitous”.

But many Fianna Fáil TDs believe the party has started on a process that has only one conclusion: the removal of O’Sullivan from her post.

Getting rid of a Garda Commissioner is a serious step, and not one the Government or Fianna Fáil would take lightly.

Nobody in Fianna Fáil who offers that view that O’Sullivan is finished is quite sure, however, how that end might be achieved. One senior TD speculated that it could be done by Martin conveying his views directly to the Taoiseach. Some party figures urged caution, underlining the point that only the Government or the Policing Authority could remove the commissioner.

There is also unease at the prospect of the Opposition forcing senior public servants to resign, which it is feared could set a dangerous precedent.

A report commissioned by O’Sullivan into the controversy is expected to produce initial results within three months.

One senior Minister last night said that may be enough to buy the commissioner more time, to see her “through the gap”.

At this point, that is the best she can hope for.