O’Connell criticises ‘choirboy’ Varadkar supporters

One of Simon Coveney’s main supporters in the Fine Gael leadership contest has criticised how some of her “choir boy” colleagues have gone about supporting Leo Varadkar.

At an event in Clare on Friday night, Dublin Bay South TD Kate O’Connell, asked party members to be sure that their voices would be heard.

She described the people lining up to support Mr Varadkar as “boys that are singing for their supper”.

“I am very disappointed at the last few days. At the choreographed, co-ordinated choirboys that came out,” she said. “Boys that are singing for their supper.

“You want to be heard as members, the process the way it is turning at the minute, your voices will not be heard.”

The Minister for Social Protection is on course to become the next leader of Fine Gael and taoiseach after several Ministers and TDs declared their support for him on Friday.

Mr Coveney told The Irish Times on Friday night that he would not be withdrawing from the contest, though some of his supporters privately believe he should consider pulling out.

Limerick senator Kieran O’Donnell has declared for Mr Varadkar, while Ministers of State Michael Ring and Pat Breen as well as Clare TD Joe Carey are expected to publicly back him in the coming days.

Ms O’Connell said she was not surprised at how the opening stages of the campaign had gone because of her experiences of sharing a constituency with Eoghan Murphy, Mr Varadkar’s campaign manager.

“I have watched the campaign manager of the other side for a long time as a member of Dublin Bay South. And I know the form and I am not shocked at what has happened over the past 48 hours,” she said.

She also said some Fine Gael TDs and senators were “afraid of their jaysus of what is what is ahead of them.”

“We need a Fine Gael leader that puts manners on the Cowens and puts manners on the Martins who destroyed the dignity of this country,” she said, and mentioned a “brigade that is infiltrating Fine Gael that believes in giving nothing back”.