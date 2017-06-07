Northern Ireland: what you need to know about the election

Northern Ireland voters will cast their ballots on Thursday for the seventh time in three years (one council, one EU referendum, one European, two Assembly and two general elections).

This week’s general election is, of course, the most important in the history of Northern Ireland. That’s because each election is always the most important – the politicians tell us so.

The basics

The general election will be held this Thursday (June 8th), with polling stations across Northern Ireland open from 7am to 10pm. There are 1,242,698 adults eligible to vote in the 18 constituencies – with the electorate ranging from a low of 62,423 in Belfast West (why is it not called West Belfast?) to a high of 80,168 in Upper Bann.

Voting system

The simple, familiar (to Northern Ireland voters) first-past-the-post format is used to elect MPs in Northern Ireland and Britain. Voters just put a great big “X” beside the candidate they dislike the least. The candidate with the most votes wins. It’s not rocket science, or PR-STV (Proportional Representation by Single Transferable Vote) as rocket science is known as in the Republic. PR-STV is, of course, also used in Northern Ireland for other elections, such as the recent rerun of the Assembly election.

Dr Alasdair McDonnell of the SDLP.

Dr Alasdair McDonnell, in retaining his Belfast South seat two years ago, set a Westminster parliamentary record, by winning with just 24.5 per cent of the vote. The SDLP man broke a record previously held by Liberal Democrat Russell Johnston who won Inverness, Nairn and Lochaber in 1992 with 26 per cent of the vote. Only eight politicians have won a House of Commons seat with less than 30 per cent of the vote.

Counting of votes

The 619 polling stations will close at 10pm on Thursday night, with 1,380 ballot boxes then divided between the seven count centres.

Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena (North Antrim and Mid Ulster).

Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn (Lagan Valley, Newry & Armagh, South Down and Upper Bann).

Foyle Arena in Derry (Foyle and East Derry).

Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey (East Antrim and South Antrim).

Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (the four Belfast constituencies).

Aurora Leisure Complex in Bangor (North Down and Strangford).

Omagh Leisure Complex in Omagh (West Tyrone and Fermanagh & South Tyrone)

Counting will begin in these centres “as soon as practicable after 10pm”, which means after tea and cookies.

And when will the results be known?

Your guess is as good as ours. It will, most likely, be after 1am on Friday morning before the first MP is elected in Northern Ireland – most likely from Antrim North, Foyle or Lagan Valley.

By 3am, at least a half-dozen or so constituencies should be declared and, by 5am, nearly all 18 winners will be known.

Which constituency will be last to be declared?

Our money is on Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Though Upper Bann has made us wait impatiently on more than one previous occasion.

Either way, there’s always one . . .

The Irish Times coverage . . .

We will, as ever, bring you the latest news – from each constituency, as well as the overall picture (from Northern Ireland and the UK), reaction from politicians, and analysis from Irish Times reporters on the ground. A live blog on Thursday and Friday (through the night) will bring the latest news and results from each of the count centres. And, as candidates turn into MPs, our results hub will display the winners.

What to expect in Northern Ireland?

Well, as ever, the pervasive issue is Orange versus Green.

Before March’s Assembly election the DUP were 10 seats – and 36,000 votes – ahead of Sinn Féin. Afterwards, the DUP was one seat and 1,168 votes in front of their main nationalist rival.

Three seats changed hands after the last general election, in 2015. In Belfast East, the DUP retook the seat lost to the Alliance Party in 2010; in South Antrim, the UUP surprised the DUP by taking the seat; and in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the UUP took a seat from Sinn Féin.

So, the overall 2015 result was:

DUP 8 seats (no change).

Sinn Féin 4 seats (down 1).

SDLP 3 seats (no change).

UUP 2 seats (up two).

Independent 1 seat (no change).

Alliance 0 (down 1).

This time around, Sinn Féin are targeting several seats, from the DUP, UUP and SDLP.

Electoral pacts

Pacts in Northern Ireland are fiercely controversial – and usually serve to highlight the nationalist-unionist divide. The UUP are not running a candidate in several constituencies – most importantly North Belfast, where Nigel Dodds (DUP) is in a battle with Sinn Féin’s John Finucane. In return, the DUP are not contesting the constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where Tom Elliott (UUP) is also in a tight contest with a Sinn Féin candidate – Michelle Gildernew. In the early days of the campaign, Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Green Party floated the idea of an “anti-Brexit pact”, but no deal was reached.

Belfast East

Candidates

DUP – Gavin Robinson

Alliance – Naomi Long

NI Cons – Sheila Bodel

Greens – Georgina Milne

Sinn Féin – Mairéad O’Donnell

SDLP – Séamus de Faoite

UUP – Hazel Legge

Independent – Bobby Beck

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Naomi Long (Alliance) defeated DUP’s Peter Robinson (12,839 votes to 11,306).

2015 – Gavin Robinson (DUP) beat Ms Long (19,575 votes to 16,978).

2017? Too close to call between Mr Robinson and Ms Long.

Belfast North

Candidates

DUP – Nigel Dodds

Sinn Féin – John Finucane

Alliance – Sam Nelson

Greens – Malachai George O’Hara

Workers’ Party – Gemma Weir

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Nigel Dodds (DUP) defeated Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly (14,812 votes to 12,588).

2015 – Mr Dodds again beat Mr Kelly (14,812 to 12,588).

2017? Despite the new Sinn Féin challenger, John Finucane, it will be a big surprise if Mr Dodds is unseated.

Belfast South

Candidates

SDLP – Dr Alasdair McDonnell

DUP – Emma Little Pengelly

Alliance – Paul Bradshaw

Sinn Féin – Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

UUP – Michael Henderson

Greens – Clare Bailey

Cons – Clare Salier

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Alasdair McDonnell (SDLP) defeated DUP’s Jimmy Spratt (14,026 votes to 8,100)

2015 – Mr McDonnell beat DUP’s Jonathan Bell (9,560 to 8,654).

2017? Mr McDonnell has a huge battle to keep Ms Little Pengelly (and Ms Bradshaw and Mr Ó Muilleoir) behind him.

Belfast West

Candidates

SDLP – Tim Attwood

WP – Conor Campbell

PBP – Gerry Carroll

Alliance – Sorcha Eastwood

Sinn Féin – Paul Maskey

DUP – Frank McCoubrey

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Gerry Adams (Sinn Féin) defeated SDLP’s Alex Attwood (22,840 votes to 5,261).

2011 (By-election) – Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin) beat Mr Attwood (16,211 to 3,088).

2015 – Mr Maskey (Sinn Féin) beat PBP’s Gerry Carroll (19,163 to 6,798).

2017? Mr Maskey to be re-elected easily.

East Antrim

Candidates

Alliance – Stewart Clyde Dickson

Cons – Mark Logan

SDLP – Margaret Anne McKillop

Sinn Féin – Oliver McMullan

UUP – John Stewart

DUP – Sammy Wilson

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Sammy Wilson (DUP) defeated UCU’s Rodney McCune (13,993 votes to 7,223).

2015 – Mr Wilson beat UUP’s Roy Beggs Jnr (12,103 to 6,308).

2017? Anything other than another win for Mr Wilson would be a major shock.

East Derry

Candidates

DUP – Gregory Campbell

UUP – Richard John Holmes

Alliance – Chris McCaw

Sinn Féin – Dermot Nicholl

SDLP – Stephanie Quigley

Cons – Liz St Clair-Legge

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Gregory Campbell (DUP’s) defeated Sinn Féin’s Cathal Ó hOisín (12,097 votes to 6,742).

2015 – Mr Campbell beat Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe Archibald (14,663 to 6,859).

2017? Mr Campbell will surely easily retain his seat.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone

Candidates

UUP – Tom Elliott

Sinn Féin – Michelle Gildernew

SDLP – Mary Garrity

Alliance – Noreen Campbell

Greens – Tanya Jones

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin) defeated Independent unionist Rodney Connor (21,304 votes to 21,300).

2015 – Tom Elliott (UUP) beat Ms Gildernew (23,608 to 23,078).

2017? Another battle royale between Mr Elliott and Ms Gildernew.

Foyle

Candidates

Alliance – John Doherty

SDLP – Mark Durkan

PBP – Shaun Harkin

Sinn Féin – Elisha McCallion

DUP – Gary Middleton

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Mark Durkan (SDLP) defeated Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson (16,922 votes to 12,098).

2015 – Mr Durkan beat Sinn Féin’s Gearóid Ó hEára (17,725 to 11,679).

2017? A big Sinn Féin target, though Mr Durkan is favourite to hold the seat for the SDLP.

Lagan Valley

Candidates

UUP – Robbie Butler

SDLP – Pat Catney

DUP – Jeffrey Donaldson

Alliance – Aaron McIntyre

Cons – Ian Nickels

Independent – Johnny Orr

Sinn Féin – Jacqui Russell

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP) defeated UCU’s Daphne Trimble (18,199 votes to 7,713).

2015 – Mr Donaldson beat UUP’s Alexander Redpath (19,055 to 6,055).

2017? No contest. Mr Donaldson win.

Mid Ulster

Candidates

DUP – Keith Alexander Buchanan

UUP – Mark Glasgow

Sinn Féin – Francie Molloy

SDLP – Malachy Quinn

Alliance – Fay Watson

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Martin McGuinness (Sinn Féin) defeated DUP’s Ian McCrea (21,239 votes to 5,876).

2013 (byelection) – Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin) beat Independent Nigel Lutton (17,462 to 12,781).

2015 – Mr Molloy defeated UUP’s Sandra Overend (19,935 to 6,318).

2017? Mr Molloy will surely romp home again.

Newry & Armagh

Candidates

Sinn Féin – Mickey Brady

Alliance – Jackie Coade

DUP – William Irwin

SDLP – Justin McNulty

UUP – Sam Nicholson

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Conor Murphy (Sinn Féin) defeated SDLP’s Dominic Bradley (18,857 votes to 10,526).

2015 – Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin) beat UUP’s Danny Kennedy (20,488 to 16,312).

2017? Mr Brady will almost certainly hold his seat.

North Antrim

Candidates

TUV – Timothy Gaston

Sinn Féin – Cara McShane

UUP – Jackson Minford

SDLP – Declan O’Loan

Alliance – Patricia O’Lynn

DUP – Ian Paisley

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Ian Paisley Jr (DUP) defeated TUV’s Jim Allister (19,672 votes to 7,114).

2015 – Mr Paisley beat TUV’s Timothy Gaston (18,107 to 6,561).

2017? A safe seat for the DUP and Mr Paisley.

North Down

Candidates

Greens – Steven Agnew

DUP – Alex Easton

Independent – Sylvia Hermon

Sinn Féin – Thérèse McCartney

SDLP – Caoímhe McNeill

Alliance – Andrew Muir

Independent – Gavan Reynolds

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Lady Sylvia Hermon (Independent) defeated UCU’s Ian Parsley (21,181 votes to 6,817).

2015 – Lady Hermon beat DUP’s Alex Easton (17,689 to 8,487).

2017? Lady Hermon appears to be in no difficulty.

South Antrim

Candidates

DUP – Paul Girvan

Sinn Féin – Declan Kearney

Alliance – Neil Kelly

UUP – Danny Kinahan

SDLP – Róisín Lynch

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – DUP William McCrea (DUP) defeated UCU’s Reg Empey (11,536 votes to 10,353).

2015 – Danny Kinahan (UUP) beat Mr McCrea (11,942 to 10,993).

2017? Battle royale between Mr Kinahan and DUP’s Paul Girvan. Unlikely to be more than a few hundred votes between them when the counting is over.

South Down

Candidates

DUP – Diane Forsythe

Sinn Féin – Chris Hazzard

UUP– Harold McKee

Alliance – Andrew McMurray

SDLP – Margaret Ritchie

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Margaret Ritchie (SDLP) defeated Sinn Féin’s Caitríona Ruane (20,648 votes to 12,236).

2015 – Ms Ritchie beat Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard (18,077 to 12,186).

2017? Super close shootout between Ms Ritchie and Mr Hazzard.

Strangford

Candidates

Alliance – Kellie Armstrong

Greens – Ricky Bamford

SDLP – Joe Boyle

Cons – Claire Hiscott

Sinn Féin – Carole Murphy

UUP – Mike Nesbitt

DUP – Jim Shannon

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Jim Shannon (DUP) defeated UCU’s Mike Nesbitt (14,926 votes to 9,050).

2015 – Mr Shannon beat UUP’s Robert Burgess (15,053 to 4,868).

2017? Mr Shannon will retain his seat easily.

Upper Bann

Candidates

UUP – Doug Beattie

Alliance – Tara Doyle

SDLP – Declan McAlinden

Sinn Féin – John O’Dowd

DUP – David Simpson

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – David Simpson (DUP) defeated UCU’s Harry Hamilton (14,000 votes to 10,639).

2015 – Mr Simpson beat UUP’s Jo-Anne Dobson 15,430 to 13,166).

2017? Mr Simpson expected to hold off UUP’s Doug Beattie. Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has very small chance if unionist vote split down the middle.

West Tyrone

Candidates

CISTA – Barry Brown

DUP – Thomas Buchanan

UUP – Alicia Clarke

Alliance – Stephen Donnelly

Greens – Ciaran McClean

SDLP – Daniel McCrossan

Sinn Féin – Barry McElduff

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Pat Doherty (Sinn Féin) defeated DUP’s Tom Buchanan (18,050 votes to 7,365).

2015 – Mr Doherty beat Mr Buchanan (16,807 to 6,747).

2017? Sinn Féin (Barry McElduff) will be far ahead of Mr Buchanan again.

And when another election is done and dusted?

While Brexit negotiations will be the first item on the agenda for whoever walks through the door of 10 Downing Street next week, Northern Ireland parties have other priorities. The new deadline for restoring devolved government at Stormont is June 29th.

The main parties – but particularly the DUP and Sinn Féin – along with the British and Irish governments, will have less than three weeks to meet that date.

It will not be easy.