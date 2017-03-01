Northern Ireland elections: Newry and Armagh constituency profile

Sinn Féin faces prospect of losing one of three strong MLAs

Harry McGee

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy: he was formerly the MP for the constituency, having taken over from Seamus Mallon, but has returned to the Assembly

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy: he was formerly the MP for the constituency, having taken over from Seamus Mallon, but has returned to the Assembly

 

The rule of thumb for these Assembly elections is that a party with three seats in any constituency is going to lose one unless there are exceptional circumstances.

And there are none that we can see in Newry and Armagh, where Sinn Féin faces the unenviable fate of losing one of three strong MLAs. They are senior party figure Conor Murphy, the popular Keady-based Cathal Boylan, and its young junior minister Megan Fearon.

One of them is going to lose out unless Sinn Féin manages the kind of surge we usually only witness at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral.

With the reduction of the constituency from six to five seats, it’s really hard to see any of the other sitting MLAs losing out as all of them are more or less sitting on a quota.

William Irwin from the DUP topped the poll last year, and without a running mate this time should repeat the exercise. While Danny Kennedy of the UUP is five points shy of a quota on about 11 per cent, there are enough unionist transfers for this solid and popular MLA to retain his seat.

Similarly, the SDLP has pared back its ticket to a single candidate in Justin McNulty. He is an All-Ireland winning player with Armagh. Last year the SDLP won 18 per cent of the vote. It is also Seamus Mallon’s home turf. It seems a bit far-fetched for the party support to collapse to Sinn Féin, without an identifiable factor.

So that leaves Sinn Féin. Murphy was formerly the MP for the constituency, having taken over from Mallon, but has returned to the Assembly.

Ironically, he lagged behind both his colleagues last year by about 1,000 votes. That was fine when the quota was about 14 per cent. Now it is 16.66 per cent and Sinn Féin’s combined vote is less than 2.5 quotas. Without the prospect of picking up substantial transfers from elsewhere, all three candidates will have to have their noses in front of McNulty, or less conceivably Kennedy, in order to survive.

Can it be done? The party’s renowned vote-management has seen it through the gap before. But this is a tall order.

It would be a body blow for the party if Murphy were to lose his seat – such a high profile loss would result in gloating by unionist opponents. Expect the party to mount a big campaign to back him, with Boylan’s seat possibly coming under some pressure as a result.

Incidentally, the count should be relatively quick. Only nine candidates have declared in the race, six of them outgoing Assembly members. That makes a big contrast with some of the bumper derbies in other constituencies.

Prediction:

The mathematics are obvious and there are no extenuating circumstances. Two seats for Sinn Féin, one for the SDLP; and one each for the DUP and the UUP.

Candidates:

Cathal Boylan (SF); Jackie Coade (Alliance); Emmet Crossan (CISTA); Megan Fearon (SF); William Irwin (DUP); Danny Kennedy (UUP); Justin McNulty (SDLP); Conor Murphy (SF); Rowan Tunnicliffe (Green)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.