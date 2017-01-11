Northern elections ‘certain’ to go ahead, says Gerry Adams

Sinn Féin is prepared to talk to the DUP in the coming days but the party believes there has to be an election in the North, its leader Gerry Adams has said.

Mr Adams said Sinn Féin had not rejected any overture from the DUP to avoid a looming assembly election in Northern Ireland.

The party was “always open to talks - of course we are”.

However, the Sinn Fein leader said it was Sinn Féin’s “certain view that the election has to go ahead”.

Mr Adams said that based on Sinn Féin’s contacts with both the British Government and the DUP, “there’s no evidence that an election can be averted. Of course if something does emerge, that’s another matter but as I stand here speaking there’s no evidence of anything emerging”.

The Sinn Féin leader was speaking to journalists at Leinster House Wednesday morning.

Mr Adams said he had spoken Tuesday night with the British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire by telephone ahead of a meeting with a Sinn Féin delegation in Stormont Wednesday morning.

Mr Adams and the party’s deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald are also meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the power-sharing institutions in the North.

He called on both governments to observe their obligations under the Belfast Agreement, which he said the British government had failed to do. This was one of the factors that led to the current crisis, he said, adding that he had said this to Mr Brokenshire during their conversation.

Mr Adams added the party was hopeful that Martin McGuinness would recover from his illness.

“Obviously he’s not well and many people were shocked when they saw the TV and other imagery of his press conference the other day,” he said.

“He’s receiving the very, very best of treatment. He and Bernie, his wife, are very buoyed up by the messages of support which they have received from all quarters from right across this island and further afield.”

Mr Adams said he had received messages of support for Mr McGuinness from people in the Protestant community, from former members of the RUC “and from former combatants”.