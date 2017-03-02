North’s political leaders cast their votes in Assembly election

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have cast their ballots in the second Assembly election in less than a year.

A total of 1,254,709 people are registered to vote and they go to the polls uncertain as to whether they are voting for a resumption of the Northern Executive and Assembly or a return to British direct rule.

Voting began at 7am and continues until 10pm.

The Assembly is being reduced in size from 108 to 90 members and based on recent elections, the expectation is that there will be a turnout of between 55 per cent and 65 per cent. A total of 228 candidates are running.

Parties such as Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists and Alliance are hoping that public anger over the botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which could result in an overspend of up to £490 million (€570 million), will galvanise voters to turn out in high numbers to vote for them.

The DUP and its leader, Arlene Foster, are banking on their warnings about a “radical republican agenda” driven by Gerry Adams and about Sinn Féin being the largest party after the election will prompt unionists to maintain faith with them.

All parties agree that after the 18 counts are completed this weekend, a period of hard negotiations must follow before there can be any chance of restoring Stormont.

Votes cast

Ms Foster voted at Brookeborough primary school in her Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency. The former first minister chatted with local people outside and said hello to the gathered media.

DUP leader Arlene Foster arrives at Brookeborough primary school in Co Fermanagh. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Sinn Féin’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill filled out her ballot paper in St Patrick’s primary school in her home village of Clonoe, Co Tyrone. She was joined by daughter Saoirse and son Ryan. He has just turned 18 and was voting for the first time.

“It’s great that so many people are coming out to vote,” said Ms O’Neill.

Michelle O’Neill outside of St Patrick’s primary school before casting her vote. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The Ulster Unionists and SDLP, which have presented themselves as an alternative cross-community partnership, are aiming to wrest control away from Sinn Féin and the DUP.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt was accompanied by wife Lynda Bryans and son Peter as he voted at Gilnahirk primary school in east Belfast, while SDLP leader Colum Eastwood arrived at the Model Primary School in Derry with wife Rachael and daughter Rosa.

“It’s a dry day so hopefully that will mean a high turnout,” said Mr Nesbitt.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt arrives at Gilnahirk primary school in Belfast. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire.

Mr Eastwood said: “This is a very important election. I think it’s probably the most important election since the Good Friday Agreement.”

Leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, Naomi Long, voted along with her husband Michael at St Colmcille’s parochial house in the east Belfast constituency where she was once MP. She smiled and shook hands with a voter as she left.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood with wife Rachael and daughter Rosa arriving at Model primary school in Derry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Voting patterns

In the previous 108-seat election, with 18 six-seater constituencies, the DUP won 38 seats, Sinn Féin 28, the UUP 16, the SDLP 12, Alliance eight, and the smaller groupings six.

Based on the same voting pattern proportionally, this time the DUP would be expected to take 32 seats, Sinn Féin 23, the UUP 13, the SDLP 10 and Alliance seven, with the smaller groups dropping one of their six seats.

Sinn Féin in particular believes that nationalist anger over RHI and annoyance at a perceived DUP slighting of the Irish language, power-sharing and nationalism in general have energised its vote base.

If an administration cannot be formed during a three-week post-election period, Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire is legally obliged to call another election. However, the British government could move to pass emergency legislation to suspend devolution for the first time in 10 years.

Additional reporting: PA