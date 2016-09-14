Noonan to be called before Dáil committee over Project Eagle sale

The Public Accounts Committee is to invite the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to appear before them to discuss the Project Eagle sale.

Chairman of the committee Sean Fleming said it will meet next week to consider the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CA&G) report into the sale of the Northern Ireland portfolio.

Mr Fleming said the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) and the Department of Finance will be asked to attend meetings of the Pac.

He also confirmed he would be proposing Mr Noonan come before the committee to outline his knowledge of the sale.

Mr Fleming said: “Regardless of a Government decision on the necessity of an inquiry, the PAC will continue with its examination of the sale.

“I think it is appropriate that Mr Noonan be asked in to give an account of his knowledge of the sale. It is not normal procedure for a Minister to be asked before PAC but I do think it is right at this juncture.

“We will then consider if any other Oireachtas members need to be invited before us.”

The committee is to hear from Nama at the end of September about the sale of Project Eagle.

Mr Fleming also claimed he was contacted by a senior member of the body offering a briefing on the contents of the CA&G report but declined one.

Nama also contacted the former minister for the environment Alan Kelly and vice-chair of the PAC Alan Kelly also.

Mr Fleming said: “Nama will have its opportunity to brief members of PAC at our meeting at the end of the month.

“I don’t think it was appropriate to hear from them until the report is published and members have a chance to read the contents of it.”

Mr Fleming said the Pac would also seek the co-operation of the Northern Ireland finance committee, which conducted its own investigation into the transaction.

Nama declined to give evidence to the committee insisting it was only answerable to the Pac.

The Fianna Fáil TD said: “We will be seeking to working in conjunction with them rather than parallel to them.

“This is the largest sale of a portfolio by Nama and as long as question marks exist over the sale we will seek to answer them.

“That will take place regardless of whether the Government seeks to establish an inquiry or not.”