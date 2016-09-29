Nama says C&AG report not supported by enough evidence

The chief executive of the National Asset Management Agency (nama) has criticised the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the sale of Project Eagle.

Brendan McDonagh told the Public Accounts Committee the report was not supported by sufficient evidence.

Mr McDonagh said the C&AG engaged in an “inadequate examination process”.

He said: “A report which is prepared to make such a resounding and serious comment must be properly supported by convincing, formidable and sufficient evidence.

“Evidence that is based on accepted market valuation methodology. Evidence that would be accepted by market experts. Evidence based on market comparators.”

Chairman Frank Daly strongly defended the agency’s sale of the Northern Ireland portfolio.

Mr Daly confirmed that Nama knew in March 2014 that Frank Cushnahan, a Northern Ireland Advisory Committee (NIAC) member, was to benefit financially from the sale.

The chairman said halting the sale would have led to a number of risks, including reputational damage and potential risks to the exchequer.

“The net issue for us was whether we were going to allow Mr Cushnahan’s alleged manoeuvring in Belfast to seriously damage the interests of Irish taxpayers,” Mr Daly said. “Our judgement then, and one that we stand over, was that the interests of Irish taxpayers took precedence.”

Project Eagle was the name given to more than 900 loans secured on properties in Northern Ireland, the UK and Republic, that Nama sold in April 2014 to US firm Cerberus for £1.3 billion (€1.5 billion).

It is alleged that Mr Cushnahan, Belfast law firm Brown Rudnick and the managing partner of Tughans solicitors, Ian Coulter, were to receive fixer fees if Project Eagle was sold to bidder Pimco.

Pimco withdrew from the process when it became aware and informed Nama. The Comptroller and Auditor General has said Nama should have taken more action when it became aware of the fee-sharing arrangement.

Mr Daly said Mr Cushnahan’s position on the NIAC did not have any access to debtors or assets. “Mr Cushnahan may well have been an influential figure in Belfast. He may have sought to represent himself as a key pivot between debtors, investors and politicians.

“But he had no influence with Nama. And if he managed to persuade some people that he had an influence on Nama, they were blatantly misled. To some in Northern Ireland and perhaps to himself, Mr Cushnahan was a Nama insider; as far as Nama was concerned he was peripheral.”

Mr Cushnahan denies he was a party to any agreement to receive a success fee if the sale to Pimco went through.

A report by the C&AG has said the sale resulted in a loss of €220 million to the Irish taxpayer and said Nama diverted from its normal procedures in the sale.

Nama said the C&AG did not use external advice and did not have any “convincing, formidable and sufficient” evidence to support its findings.