Nama board rejects claim Project Eagle sale resulted in losses

Board members of the National Assets Management Agency (Nama) have strongly defended the sale of the Project Eagle portfolio in Northern Ireland, rejecting the assertion that it resulted in a potential loss of £190 million to the Irish taxpayer.

Head of Nama’s credit committee William Soffe, along with board members Brian McEnery and Oliver Ellingham are appearing at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today.

In his opening statement, Mr Soffe told the committee the board stood over the sale, the sales process, the price achieved and also rejected any suggestion that the agency’s Northern Ireland advisory member Frank Cushnahan had any specific knowledge or bore any influence.

Mr Soffe said the conclusions drawn by Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Seamus McCarthy - that the sale of the Project Eagle portfolio in Northern Ireland resulted in a potential loss of £190 million - were wrong.

“If anyone doubts whether the financial outcome of this sale was in fact the best achievable, I would respond that no one, including the C&AG - has demonstrated any other course of action that would have resulted in a better price for the taxpayer,” he said.

Mr Soffe said Section 10 of the Nama act impelled the agency to do its business commercially and expeditiously.

“That means taking advantage of selling loans and assets when and where it made commercial sense to do.

“We have never had the luxury with any loans or assets of awaiting some indefinable optimum price level at some indeterminate point in the future.

“We were also acutely conscious throughout this period from our engagement with the Troika, the capital markets and international credit rating agencies, that major progress by Nama in terms of debt redemption was seen as an important element in Ireland’s path to recovery. Nama has never acted in a vacuum.”

Mr Soffe said that for those reasons, he had “no doubt” but had the opportunity to sell Project Eagle for £1.322 billion in 2014 been turned down, “the PAC would now be asking us a different set of questions.”

Mr Soffe said the conclusion of the C&AG, that Nama made a potential loss of £190 million, was based on an assumption and comparison, which is wrong.

Live stream

“There is no loss, probable, potential or otherwise,” he said.

Mr Soffe argued it would get far less if it tried to work the assets out over time, or if it tried to sell them today.

The board members defended the sales process saying it was competitive. Mr Soffe said the four options facing the board were: to sell the assets in one lot; to sell it off piecemeal; to defer the sale to a later date; or to retain the assets and let them work out over time.

Correct option

He said the board believed the option it chose was the correct one given what has happened since then, including Brexit.

He said the process was competitive and that nine international developers were contacted. Later, Mr McEnery said the board had rejected any closed process.

The board members said the fact there were two bidders at the end was “not uncommon”. It said the underbidder, Fortress, was not prepared to match the board’s minimum price.

“If the reserve price had been too low, as the C&AG has implied, it was likely that several bidders would have matched the reserve price with a view to acquiring the portfolio and realising the surplus value that was allegedly mispriced by Nama.

“Nobody has offered a credible explanation as to why some very sharp investors somehow failed to identify this alleged mispricing opportunity.”

Mr McEnergy later disputed the assertion that the discount of 10 per cent only emerged in June this year.

He said there was a reference to a 10 per cent discount to assets in the financial statements of 2013 and also said that at a board meeting in December 2013, the asset recovery section had referred to a discount of at least 10 per cent was appropriate.

PAC

However, committee members took issue with this. Chairman Sean Fleming said the financial statements were signed off in mid-2014 after the Project Eagle sale was completed. He also said the 10 per cent discount referred to was a “buyer’s discount” rather than a seller’s discount.

Committee members, including David Cullinane of Sinn Féin, again asked for documentary evidence to support the argument for the 10 per cent discount applied.

Mr Soffe dismissed the argument that Mr Cushnahan’s conflict of interest in some way harmed the Irish taxpayer,

“I would respond that his alleged actions had no bearing whatsoever on the price paid by the winning bidder or on Nama’s decision to sell.”

Mr Ellingham said of the status of members of the advisory board such as Mr Cushnahan: “Those guys were there to provide colour, to provide information on the (local situation). They they were never given any information on debtors.”

Independent TD Catherine Connolly echoed the views of PAC colleagues Catherine Murphy, Mr Fleming, and Mr Cullinane in saying the tone of the response was pejorative, protective, and defensive of the C&AG.

Mr Soffe replied that the C&AG had concluded that in 2014 “we made a foolish commercial decision”.

Mr Fleming said the level of attacks was unprecedented. “I am shocked by your statement that made 10 specific attacks on the C&AG”.

Mr Soffe replied why should Nama meekly accept the findings if it disagreed with the findings.

“As a State body, you should play the ball rather than the man,” responded Mr Fleming.