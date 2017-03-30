Miriam Lord: Head Boy Donohoe gives Adams history lesson
Michael Healy-Rae lives to fight another day and not to bolt down his chicken dinner
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe: ‘There he was, bright as a Phibsborough button, in the hot seat on the big ticket day of the Dáil week, ready to take command. But in a very respectful and courteous way, obviously.’ File photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times
Michael Healy-Rae sounded very rough yesterday.
Like he’d been up all night drinking pints, smoking fat cigars and singing bawdy ballads about the Ring of Kerry.