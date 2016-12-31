Miriam Lord gazes at 2017 through her crystal ball
Enda finds his va-va-voom, O’Brien sues nobody and Boyd-Barrett is incandescent
‘Brendan Ogle will announce he is retiring from trade union activism to pursue a full-time career in light entertainment.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
JANUARY
On New Year’s Day, as temperatures across the country plunge, a select group of financiers and property developers gather at the Central Bank Plaza on Dublin’s Dame Street to mark the 15th anniversary of the launch of the euro.