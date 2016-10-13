Ministers will not take €12,000 pay rise due under pay deal

Ministers will not take pay rises of €12,000 due to them next spring under public sector pay deals, the Department of Public Expenditure has said.

The rises are due under the terms of the Haddington Road Agreement, which gives pay rises to all public sector workers.

There has been controversy in recent days over the prospect of the pay increases to Ministers, worth €12,000 over three years.

The last government took a decision that all senior and junior ministers would not take these pay rises

A spokeswoman for Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said he would bring a memo to Cabinet soon to reaffirm this decision.

The first restoration of pay for is due in April, with another increase following in January 2018.

These will now not apply to Ministers - but ordinary TDs will still get the pay rises due to them under the pay deals.

TDs are in line for a pay rise of €2,700 next year and again in 2018 which drew controversy after the budget given welfare benefits including the dole, pensions and the carers’ and disability allowances are going up by a fiver, but not before March 1sts.

Mr Donohoe on Wednesday defended the salary increases for politicians.

“Everything is now tied in to how we treat public and civil servants. There’s the issue in relation to Ministerial salaries that we will revisit because I don’t want to be in a situation where people feel in the future that there’s any kind of unfairness going on,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke.