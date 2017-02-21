Ministers’ St Patrick’s Day visits revealed

Eurozone countries and markets in North America and the Far East will be the focus for this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme of Ministerial travel, which was announced by Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan on Tuesday night.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is to travel to Washington, DC, in the US, where he will meet with president Donald Trump and congressional leaders between March 15th-16th.

Mr Kenny will also visit New York between March 17th-18th.

Other destinations may be added to his itinerary, Government Buildings said.

Almost all Government Ministers will travel as part of the St Patrick’s Day programme, which will include events in 50 cities across 27 countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald will also travel to the US.

Ms Fitzgerald will head to the west coast, where she will visit San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Independent Minister for Children Katherine Zappone will travel to Boston and Seattle, in her native state of Washington.

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor is visiting New York, Chicago and St Louis in the US.

In a statement, Ms Mitchell O’Connor said: “I look forward to flying the flag for Ireland. ”

Junior ministers Michael Ring, Seán Kyne, Pat Breen and Joe McHugh are also attending events in the US, while Minister for Housing Simon Coveney and Minister of State for Financial Services Eoghan Murphy are travelling to Canada.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton is visiting the UK, while Independent Minister of State Finian McGrath will go to Scotland.

Minister for Finance Mich\ael Noonan will travel to Singapore and Malaysia.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is visiting Germany and will attend events in Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne and Berlin, while Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar will visit France.

Mr Flanagan will visit Milan and Rome in Italy, while Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Arts and Heritage, will go to Sweden and Denmark.

Minister of State for European Affairs Dara Murphy is going to Spain.

Minister of State for Health Promotion Marcella Corcoran Kennedy will travel to Hungary and the Czech Republic, while Minister of State for Housing Damien English will be in Poland.

Minister of State for Food Andrew Doyle will travel to Belgium and the Netherlands.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, who is in the US this week, will travel to Japan and Korea.

Independent Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Sean Canney is going to China, while the chief whip Regina Doherty will visit the United Arab Emirates.

Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe will visit Irish troops in the Lebanon.

South America

Ministers will also travel to South America.

Independent Minister of State for Training and Skills John Halligan will be in Brazil, while Helen McEntee, the Minister of State for Mental Health, will travel to Argentina.

Minister of State for Sports Patrick O’Donovan is travelling to Australia and New Zealand, while Minister of State for Justice David Stanton will also visit Australia, as well as Indonesia.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Flanagan said: “As representatives of the Government and people of Ireland, Ministers will engage in full and focused programmes to promote our trade, tourism, and investment.

“Ministers will take part in business events and dozens of high-level political meetings as part of an intensive Promote Ireland programme.

“We look forward in particular this year to shining a spotlight on Creative Ireland in all its forms.”

