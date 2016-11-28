Minister says further 23 ‘staffless’ libraries to open extra hours

The controversial “staffless” library scheme is to be rolled out to a further 23 libraries in January, according to Minister for Local Government Simon Coveney.

He said the decision had been made to expand the system “following a successful initial trial in Tullamore, Banagher and Tubbercurry libraries from November 2014”.

Under the scheme, libraries will operate without staff at the end of normal opening hours, with the result they will be accessible from 8am to 10pm seven days a week. The initiative is intended to facilitate people who cannot go to the library during regular working hours.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on employment but Mr Coveney said it would not impact on the number of staffed hours, with employees continuing to provide services at these times.

“It allows library members the freedom and flexibility to use the library at times that suit them,” he said.

He was replying to a series of written Dáil questions from Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams who questioned the rationale for the proposed roll-out of staffless libraries. He also asked what libraries would be operated without staff.

Libraries in 20 counties will offer the extra hours under the scheme which is expected to cost about €1.94 million, of which the department will pay €1.41 million. The libraries will contribute the remaining €500,000.

The largest individual library cost will be in Ardee, Co Louth, where the initiative is expected to cost €252,000 towards which the local authority will have to contribute about €60,000. The lowest expenditure will be in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, which will cost €24,400 with the department paying €18,300.

Mr Coveney said the aim of the extended pilot was to gather further learning, improving elements that needed development and growing a model that might be rolled-out on a mainstream basis in the longer term.

Mr Adams also asked about consultation with staff concerned about their jobs, but the Minister said the provision and management of library services was a matter for each local authority.

“Accordingly, consultation with library staff and library users regarding the implementation of My Open Library is a matter for each local authority. My department has no direct role in these matters.”