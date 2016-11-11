Minister accused of double standards over anti-malaria drug

Minister of State at the Department of Defence Paul Kehoe has been accused of double standards over a decision not to take the anti-malarial medication Lariam during a recent visit to Africa.

The Government and Defence Forces have resolutely stood over their decision to continue prescribing Lariam to soldiers serving in sub-Saharan Africa, despite continued controversy over its side-effects and it being withdrawn for sale from the Irish market.

Some serving and former members of the Defence Forces have taken legal action against the State complaining of side effects including depression and suicidal ideation.

Side-effects

Mr Kehoe has agreed to meet the Action for Lariam Group who are campaigning on behalf of Irish soldiers who say they have suffered serious side-effects from Lariam.

Asked in the Dáil by Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh what drug he had taken during his recent trip to visit Irish soldiers in Mali, Mr Kehoe said he had taken anti-malarial drug Malarone, which has mild side-effects.

Mr Ó Snodaigh expressed surprise at the fact Mr Kehoe had not been prescribed Lariam.

“It is somewhat telling that, unlike Irish soldiers serving overseas, Minister Keogh was advised by experts to take Malarone instead of Lariam,” he said. “This seems to be a case of ‘do as I say and not as I do’ and if the Minister is convinced that Lariam is a safe way to prevent malaria, then surely he should have been prescribed the drug?”

In the Dáil, Mr Kehoe said his visit was a short one and the drug he was prescribed was more appropriate for a “very short visit”.

“I had to take the medication for three to four days before I travelled to Mali, during my stay in Mali and for a further seven to 10 days after my trip, along with other prescribed medications I was advised of – injections and other medication,” he said. “That is what I had to go through, based on the expert advice I received.”