‘Militancy pays’, AAA TD tells party conference

Recent strikes by teachers, Luas and Dublin Bus workers, and the threatened action by gardaí, show that “militancy pays”, Anti-Austerity Alliance (AAA) deputy Mick Barry told his party’s annual conference on Saturday.

Addressing the membership on the political situation, he cited the water charges protests, the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment, pay increases, and the pending trials arising from the Jobstown protest in 2014 , as important.

However, he said the most important issue for the party was ending the “rule of the 1 per cent”.

The conference, held in a Dublin hotel and attended by approximately 150 people, passed motions on a range of matters including nationalising the pharmaceutical industry and, during a session closed to the media, discussed how to create a “mass left party”.

Mr Barry told The Irish Times that both here and abroad more and more people were seeing the “reality of what the system means”.

His party would like to replace capitalism with a system where resources were used for the needs of the people rather than the profits of the few.

He would like to see “the major wealth in society under public ownership and democratic control and that society would decide what are the key priorities”.

Christine Sherry, from Jobstown, said she worked all her life and had always supported the Labour Party. However, three years ago she switched to AAA.

“Labour sold us down the road. I always believed Labour were for the working class but all of a sudden I found they weren’t for the working class. They sold us out. I think they sold me out. That’s the way I felt.”

The cuts imposed during the financial crisis mainly affected the working class. Around where she lived, even three years ago, the housing situation was “out of this world”.

Homeless

It wasn’t that people were becoming homeless; they couldn’t leave their homes and move on, because they couldn’t afford to.

“I was at the door of a friend of mine, and she was crying. Her father had come out of hospital and he had to get the sitting room and that was where she slept, with her child, and she had to move out and she had no-where to go. That’s the type of thing,” Ms Sherry said.

“The Labour Party had always been there for the working class, and all of a sudden they weren’t there. The Anti-Austerity Alliance, for me, they are fighting for people, especially for me, from where I am from. They are fighting for the working class. They understand what people are talking about. When I joined it was the water thing, it was just a bridge too far, for me. Everything in this economy is just going downhill.”

Gbemisola Johnson, from Dublin West, said she supported AAA because it fought for the less privileged. “I deem it fit to even be a member of the party. The Anti-Austerity Alliance stands for the common people.”

Eilis Maher, from Kilkenny, said she was a member because the system had to be challenged.

“At the moment its weighted towards the one per cent, the millionaires and the billionaires. There is a cabal at the top of Irish society that controls everything.”

In the past, she said, there was a slight trickle down in the economy, now there appeared to be none. “The working class have to pay for everything. We have to suffer and bear the brunt of the austerity measures, and there is no end to that that I can see.”

Education

Billy Flynn, from AAA Dublin Southwest, said he was also a member of the Socialist Party. He favoured the nationalisation of key sectors of the economy and was against private medicine, private transport companies, and private ownership of pharmaceutical companies.

He would also like to see an end to private schools. “I can’t see why some kids should have a better education just because they have more money.”

Cillian Gillespie, from Dublin 8, said he would like to see higher taxes on big business and the super-rich, and “the democratic public ownership of the key sectors of the economy.” The private sector had failed to develop the economy “in any real way.”

AAA councillor for Cork north central, Fiona Ryan, said “extreme tax avoidance” was a key issue in her constituency, where Apple has its Irish base.

“We are being told to never expect our fair share of the recovery. Rents are escalating out of control. People my age are being given the choice, be exploited, with precarious jobs, zero hour contracts, and so on, or emigrate.”