Mid Ulster: Francie Molloy’s mind turns to upcoming Stormont negotiations

Sinn Féin’s Francie Molloy, who won his Mid Ulster seat for a third time on Friday, called on his supporters to remember the former deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, who died earlier this year.

During his acceptance speech Mr Molloy said: “I would like to thank the people of Mid Ulster for renewing the mandate that we have here. A mandate gained by Martin McGuinness 20 years ago and we remember him tonight.”

Mr Molloy first won the MP seat in a by-election in 2013, after Mr McGuinness stood down.

He also reminded the DUP and the other parties of Sinn Féin’s stance for when they all return to Stormont negotiations next week.

“The negotiation is about building for the people, it is not about going back to the status quo,” he said. “We want to build a good structure, but it has to be on the basis of respect, it has to be on the basis of an end to austerity and it has to be on the basis of the freedom of the people of Ireland.”

Mr Molloy, (66), was a clear winner on the night, polling nearly 13,000 more than his closest rival, DUP candidate Keith Buchanan.

Recent Westminster elections

2010 – Martin McGuinness (Sinn Féin) defeated DUP’s Ian McCrea (21,239 votes to 5,876).

2013 (byelection) – Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin) beat Independent Nigel Lutton (17,462 to 12,781).

2015 – Mr Molloy defeated UUP’s Sandra Overend (19,935 to 6,318).