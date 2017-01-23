Michelle O’Neill takes over as new Sinn Féin leader in North

Michelle O’Neill will lead Sinn Féin into the Northern Ireland Assembly elections in March, the party confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The Stormont health minister has been confirmed as the successor to Martin McGuinness, who last week announced his decision to step away from the political stage, citing his health problems – shortly after a bitter rift between the DUP and Sinn Féin triggered the collapse of the powersharing executive in Belfast.

Ms O’Neill has been involved in republican politics from her teens, has held various senior positions within the party and has a background in social welfare issues.

The former agriculture minister from Mid Ulster has been a prominent face articulating the party’s position in recent weeks since Mr McGuinness became ill.

She has worked in the Assembly since 1998, initially as political adviser to Francie Molloy before being elected to the devolved legislature in 2007 following the restoration of power sharing.

As the head of Sinn Féin’s Stormont team, Ms O’Neill will probably become deputy first minister if March’s election follows the recent pattern and power-sharing is restored.

However, she will have to spearhead talks aimed at forming a ministerial executive; with the DUP and Sinn Féin at odds over a host of issues including the Irish language.

While a green energy scheme financial scandal precipitated the meltdown, Mr McGuinness has also accused former first minister Arlene Foster and other DUP members of showing disrespect to Irish culture and failing to reciprocate republican gestures of reconciliation.