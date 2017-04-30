Michelle O’Neill defends attendance at Loughgall commemoration

Sinn Féin northern leader Michelle O’Neill has defended her decision to attend a “martyrs” commemoration for eight IRA men shot dead by the SAS 30 years ago.

The men from the IRA’s East Tyrone unit, were ambushed by undercover soldiers in May 1987, as they attempted to bomb Loughgall police station in Co Armagh.

“Everyone has a legitimate right to remember their dead, tell their side of the story and share their experiences, and hurt, of that time, without being demonised,” Ms O’Neill said in a speech in Cappagh, Co Tyrone on Sunday.

After a parade and memorial service she described Patrick Kelly, Jim Lynagh, Pádraig McKearney, Declan Arthurs, Seamus Donnelly, Eugene Kelly, Gerard O’Callaghan and Tony Gormley as “Irish patriots who selflessly dedicated their lives to the fight against British oppression in Ireland - laying down their lives in the just cause for peace and Irish freedom”.

A civilian Anthony Hughes was also shot dead by the SAS and his brother Oliver was seriously wounded.

In 2014 the Hughes family received a government apology confirming he had been entirely innocent.

In 2001, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concluded the rights of those killed at Loughgall had been violated by a lack of proper investigation into their deaths.

Victim campaigners and unionist polticians have been critical of Ms O’Neill, suggesting her presence at the commemoration was inappropriate.

Alan Dallas, whose father was killed by the IRA in March 1989, has accused Ms O’Neill of “dancing on victims’ graves” and TUV leader Jim Allister described the event as “the Loughgall terror fest”.

He said the Sinn Féin’s politicians decision to attend “confirms again how interchangeable is the P O’Neill and M O’Neill persona of IRA/Sinn Fein”.

Mr Allister attended the unveiling of the UDR memorial tablet at Ballymoney War Memorial on Sunday.

“While the IRA waged war on the community, the UDR stood between us all and the murdering terrorists. IRA terrorists crept around in the dark with murder as their mission, but the security forces stood like men to defend the community,” he said.

“When they came face to face, as at Loughgall, justice prevailed.

“It is wholly appropriate that those from the UDR who paid with their lives should be rightly honoured and remembered on the war memorial.”