Michel Barnier arrives in Dublin for Dáil address

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will assure members of the Oireachtas on Thursday he is “100 per cent aware” of Ireland’s unique position in Europe.

Mr Barnier flew into Dublin on Wednesday evening for a series of meetings in advance of the beginning of formal talks with the British government on Brexit next month.

Mr Barnier will address the Dáil and Seanad on Thursday morning , when he is expected to set out the commission’s approach to the negotiations and assure the Oireachtas of the priority that will be afforded to Irish interests in the process.

Mr Barnier will tell TDs and Senators he is “100 per cent aware that Ireland is in a unique position”, according to a person familiar with his intended remarks.

He is expected to assure the Oireachtas members that he will strongly defend the interests of the EU, but also of the member states.

Mr Barnier will also highlight the importance of remaining in the EU for Ireland, and set out what the UK will miss out on when it leaves, and will talk about the importance of the EU to Ireland, but also of Ireland to the EU.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said that Mr Barnier’s address would offer Oireachtas members the opportunity to inform themselves but also to “engage on issues of concern to us”.

Following Mr Barnier’s address, the leaders of the various political parties and groups in Dáil will have the opportunity to speak. Almost twice as much time has been set aside for TDs to speak as has been allocated to Mr Barnier.

Speaking slots

There was a dispute among the parliamentary groups about the allocation of speaking time earlier this week, which saw the smaller groups agree to a one-off reduction in their speaking slots.

The bigger parties have been pressing for time to be allocated proportionately in the Dáil, but the smaller groups have insisted that they been afforded equal time to the big parties.

Some of the smaller groups are likely to be critical of the EU’s approach, while Sinn Féin has indicated it will renew its call for Northern Ireland to be afforded a special status within the EU after the rest of the United Kingdom leaves the union in 2019.

“People in the North are entitled, under international law, as a result of the Good Friday agreement, to Irish citizenship. That makes them de facto EU citizens,” the party’s MEP Matt Carthy said.

“Michel Barnier needs to hear a united message from all Irish political representatives that the North of Ireland must have designated special status within the European Union. ”

Later Thursday afternoon, Mr Barnier will meet Taoiseach Enda Kenny at Government Buildings.

In a statement, the Government said the two men would discuss preparations for the upcoming Brexit negotiations, including the draft negotiating directives due to be agreed later this month.

Ibec meeting

Mr Barnier also has a number of other engagements, including with employers organisation Ibec.

As well as his engagements in Dublin and Wicklow, Mr Barnier will travel to Co Monaghan on Friday to meet people directly affected by the potential reimposition of the Border.

He will meet farmers and food industry workers in the Lough Egish business park.

Mr Barnier’s visit coincides with a meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP), the European Parliament grouping of which Fine Gael is a member, in Druid’s Glen, Co Wicklow, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.

Mr Barnier, who was briefly an EPP MEP, is due to address the conference on Friday morning. Mr Kenny is scheduled to address the MEPs on Thursday morning.

The meeting will also be addressed by the former British prime minister Tony Blair on Friday.

A statement from the EPP said that “Brexit and negotiating objectives will top the agenda” for the meeting, which will be hosted by the Ireland South MEP and leader of the Fine Gael group in Brussels, Seán Kelly.

The future of EU transatlantic relations is also on the agenda, the EPP said. Irish Government Ministers, parliamentarians and other external speakers will also join MEPs at the meeting, the statement added.