Micheál Martin vows to defend post-Brexit rights of NI people

Fianna Fáil will reject any moves that could see people in Northern Ireland denied access to EU citizenship after Brexit takes effect, party leader Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin also said the imposition of a so-called “hard Brexit” on Northern Ireland when it voted to remain within the EU would be unacceptable. It was imperative the EU granted special status to Northern Ireland, he added.

In a keynote speech outlining his party’s position on Brexit, Mr Martin said other member states must show solidarity with Ireland as it deals with the impact of the British exit from the EU. Ireland, Mr Martin said, faced a “profound threat” and was showing solidarity with the EU.

“And it must show us the same,” he said at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA). “The EU cannot afford to let members suffer for remaining true to the union.”

He said this meant the EU must do everything possible to protect economic integration on the island of Ireland, adding Ireland must seek a “special status” for trade with Northern Ireland.

Bilateral measures

A range of bilateral measures to protect the ability of people on the island to live, work and have full entitlements wherever they lived was also needed.

Mr Martin said the fact a majority in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU could not be “lightly dismissed”.

He was highly critical of the UK government’s approach to leaving the EU. “Unfortunately there has been effectively no acknowledgment of this, or of the Scottish Remain vote, in statements from ministers in London.”

He said the “will of the people of Northern Ireland” must be reflected in the final Brexit outcome. “Dublin must promote and support special status for Northern Ireland in whatever way possible, consistent with our remaining full and active members of the European Union. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the citizenship of people with Irish passports, and thus an EU passport, living in Northern Ireland was a concern.

“Northern Ireland will contain the largest concentration anywhere of EU citizens living outside of the boundaries of the EU. It is an absolute obligation on the EU to reflect this unique reality with a special status for Northern Ireland – and it is also an absolute obligation on the UK to reflect this unique reality in seeking a special status for Northern Ireland.

“My party will never support proposals which reduce access for Northern Ireland residents to the basic rights of EU citizenship. In the context of a vote in the Dáil or elsewhere, this is a fundamental position for us.

“And to be clear, we will also oppose any proposal to force people in Northern Ireland to choose between full Irish citizenship – including EU citizenship – and UK citizenship.

Unacceptable move

“This would mark an unacceptable move away from the core principle of coexistence and respect which has underpinned the incomplete but still dramatic progress of recent years. The ‘not-quite’ British passports issued to residents of Hong Kong in the past will not be replicated for Irish passports.”

Mr Martin said Ireland needed to step up the time and resources it is devoting to its diplomatic activity.

“We do not have enough diplomats in place to ensure that every government is fully up to date in what Ireland is seeking and to lobby for their support. Equally, the relevant Brexit co-ordination structures within government do not have enough full-time personnel for the scale of what’s involved.

“Nothing is more important to our long-term future at this moment, and Brexit needs emergency-levels of staffing and resources.”