Michael O’Leary’s Apple remarks ‘like throwing a grenade’

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary’s outspoken comments about the European Union over the Apple tax case have been described by a senior Minister as like throwing a grenade in an ammunition factory.

Two weeks ago, the Ryanair chief executive weighed into the dispute, saying the Government should write a letter to the EU telling them to “f**k off”.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar on Friday night warned about over-the-top criticism of the European Union following the European Commission’s ruling that Ireland’s tax deal with Apple was illegal State aid.

Harsh words

“In the immediate aftermath of that decision, it was perhaps inevitable that harsh words would be spoken on both sides.

“I reject the use of terms like ‘tax haven’ for our country, but I also reject the characterisation of the European Union as a conspiracy of large states against small countries such as Ireland,” he said.

Counselling caution about the language being used, he focused, in particular, on the reaction of Mr O’Leary.

“The idea that we should threaten to leave the European Union, as suggested this week by Michael O’Leary – a man whose achievements and even style I admire – seems to me to be akin to someone threatening to pull the pin on a hand grenade in an ammunition factory seemingly unaware that the first person to be killed will be themselves,” he said.

Mr Varadkar argued that Europe has been very good for Ireland and has given a small country on the western edge of the continent access to the largest market in the world, and the right of its citizens to travel, live and to trade freely.

“In our near half-century of EU membership we have gone from being a poor, largely agrarian country that missed out on the Industrial Revolution to a country that is wealthy, modern, high-tech and trading. The number of people at work has increased from 1 million to 2 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Two core factors

He said that two core factors had made that possible: a huge raft of policies that made Ireland attractive as a location for multinational companies, and membership of the EU.

Addressing the issue of Brexit, he said Ireland need to ensure “sensitive and sensible arrangements were put in place for the Irish in Britain and British people living here.

“A robust engagement with our European partners and European institutions is what we need in future, but we should not slip into the language of ‘them and us’ – plucky Ireland against conspiring foreigners. It is not in our long-term interests as a country or as an economy.”

Mr Varadkar was addressing a Fine Gael meeting in the Old Wesley Rugby Club in Dublin on Friday night.