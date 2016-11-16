Merrion Hotel cancels launch of anti-immigration political party

The Merrion Hotel in Dublin has cancelled the launch of an anti-immigration and anti-abortion political party for Ireland which was due to be staged there.

The National Party had circulated a short press release earlier this week informing media of a launch event due to take place at the five star hotel situated across from Government Buildings at 3pm on Thursday.

However, when contacted by The Irish Times a spokeswoman for the Merrion said it has now cancelled the booking, but refused to give a reason for why this was done.

The heretofore unheard-of National Party claims that it wants to “remind the political elites and the general commentariat... of the extent to which the promise presented by the Proclamation of the Republic remains unfulfilled”.

The nascent political movement mentioned the Irish economy’s “unsustainable debt”, the “unrestricted policy of immigration to the point of population displacement” and “the blood lust of extremist groups to remove the equal right to life of the unborn child” in its release.

It describes the European Union as “dictatorial” and “federal”, and decries the growth of multiculturalism in Irish society.

The group’s president is former Mother and Child Campaign spokesman Justin Barrett and he, along with Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association treasurer James Reynolds, were due to speak at the cancelled event.

The Irish Times was unable to contact members of the National Party for comment at the time of publication, and it is not known if its leaders have secured an alternative venue for a launch.

It comes as the latest in a string of attempts to establish Irish political movements which represent what can reasonably be described as far-right wing ideals over the last year.

Gardaí were called to break up scuffles between rival factions in the Jury’s Inn hotel on Dublin’s Parnell Street at a launch event for the Identity Ireland group, headed by anti-immigration campaigner Peter O’Loughlin, in March 2015.

Mr O’Loughlin was later injured in clashes with self-proclaimed anti-fascist protesters in Dublin earlier this year when he attempted to attend the launch of an Irish arm of German anti-Islam group Pegida.