McGuinness calls on Ministers to broaden ‘Grace’ commission

The former chair of the Public Accounts Committee has called on the Cabinet to broaden a commission of investigation into the alleged abuse of an intellectually disabled young woman at a foster home in the southeast to include all 47 children and young adults who spent time there.

The Cabinet will examine proposed terms of reference for the investigation during a meeting on Tuesday.

The commission, which will be asked to produce a report within 12 months, will be asked to prioritise the case of the young woman known as ‘Grace’.

However, the chair will be given the authority to expand and intensify the investigation to include the cases of others cared for at the foster home if necessary.

Speaking ahead of the Cabinet meeting Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness appealed for Ministers to give consideration to other families concerned about whether their child suffered physical or sexual abuse in this foster home.

“They too are afraid their child was abused physically or sexually in that home,” he said.

Mr McGuinness said it was not reasonable to ask these families to wait while an investigation was carried out into Grace’s case and then to potentially wait again while a second report was carried out.

Examining the experience of all the children who resided at the foster home would give a “broader picture of exactly what happened at this home and if there was one or more abuser and if there was negligence on the part of the health board at the time the time or the HSE”, said Mr McGuinness.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath will outline the proposed scope of the inquiry to the Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

A decision had been taken in 1996 to remove Grace from the home following reports she attended a day care centre with a black eye and had bruising on her breasts and thighs.

Her foster father had lobbied the then minister for health Michael Noonan seeking a reversal of the decision to remove her. The extent of the contacts made with Mr Noonan, the former minister of state Austin Currie and department of health officials will be examined by the commission.

The commission is likely to question Mr Noonan, who has previously denied claims that he intervened in the subsequent decision to leave Grace in the foster home.

The commission will also assess whether any employees of the local health services investigated the claims of abuse and if that information was shared with other relevant bodies, including An Garda Síochána.

The care of Grace, the extent to which she was allegedly abused regardless of the location of the abuse, and by whom is to be examined.

Mr McGrath will ask the chair of the commission to examine whether Grace’s birth mother was kept fully aware of all information regarding her daughter’s case.

The woman, who gave Grace up for adoption, sought files from the Health Service Executive (HSE) under the Freedom of Information Act but was denied them for two years. This will also be investigated.

Mr McGrath has also asked the commission of investigation to assess if the HSE deliberately suppressed or attempted to hide information about the facts of the case. This will include a look at any destruction of files or alleged threats to reduce the funding of the agency whose staff made protected disclosures about Grace’s case from 2009, when she was removed, until 2016 when a commission of investigation was first proposed by the Government.

Mr McGrath is understood to be eager for the work to focus solely on the case of Grace, insisting he does not want any further delays.

Three reports have been carried out into the treatment of the young woman. Two were published by the HSE last week, years after their completion.

Disciplinary proceedings have begun into staff implicated in the alleged failings of care in the case of Grace.