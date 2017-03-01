McGrath says there must be accountability for ‘Grace’ failings

On today’s Inside Politics podcast Minister of State with responsibility for disabilities Finian McGrath discusses the case of ‘Grace’.

He says he is determined that there be accountability for the failings within the HSE identified in two reports published this week.

The podcast also features discussion of the deadlock between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over charges for excessive use of water, and the underlying reasons for the slow pace of legislation through parliament since the last general election.

Inside Politics is hosted by Irish Times Culture Editor Hugh Linehan.

