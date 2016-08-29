McGrath criticises Lowry’s ‘solo run’ hospital announcement

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath has said Michael Lowry’s “solo run” on the issue of a patient hotel at Clonmel Hospital is “a retrograde step”.

At the weekend Independent TD Mr Lowry announced details of a 40 bed extension to Clonmel hospital – a patient hotel. He told local radio station Tipp FM that the HSE had confirmed to him that they are fully committed to a patient hotel.

“It’s a retrograde step,” said Mr McGrath. “We need the services to the public to be improved and we need unity, united action, not solo runs like this, they’re not helpful. Nothing is sanctioned yet.”

Mr McGrath told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “Michael has a habit of announcing things, we had a casino announced before — that didn’t develop, we had a by pass in Thurles announced which we should have had ten years ago, the town is chronic with traffic, there’s many issues.

“This is the first time that this issue of the hospital has been politicised in an individual way. We’ve worked together as a team, the former minister Tom Hayes, former minister Martin Manseragh, Seamus Healy, myself, we all go in tandem, this is the first time that some consultants have gone off with one politician, some of them have even campaigned with him.”

Mr McGrath added: “They are prepared to proceed on the basis that Clonmel will be the first, a pilot project of its kind in the country. It will be used for pre and post operative patients as a step down facility, where they still require to be close to medical facilities.”

Mr McGrath said that when a consultant in the hospital in Clonmel contacted him with this idea he took it straight away to the Taoiseach, the then Minister for health Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris when he was appointed.

“Nothing has been decided — it’ s not the first of its kind, there is a similar facility operating in Cork at University Hospital. You cannot get staff and in this system the staff are provided with it.

“It’s a very expensive temporary solution. We need something before the winter comes in. During the government talks €40million was agreed for the winter months to alleviate the crisis in A&Es and we only want a share of that. We need to get investment in our hospital and the patient hotel will be only a temporary arrangement.”

He continued: “It’s a pity Deputy Lowry, under the previous government, allowed Nenagh general hospital to be down graded and the A&E to be closed, that put massive pressure on Clonmel, it’s not a matter of credit or who got what, something has to be done to help the situation in south Tipperary.”