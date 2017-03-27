McDonald says Sinn Féin ready to ‘engage further’ in Stormont talks

The deputy leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, is adamant that her party is not the obstacle to agreement in the Stormont talks.

“There isn’t a problem with Sinn Féin. We are ready, we are willing, we are able to set out our stall,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It isn’t simply a case of Orange versus Green or Sinn Féin versus the DUP.

“We want to engage further, we are not going to prevent that here.”

Ms McDonald said that Sinn Féin wanted issues that had been agreed to be implemented.

The deadline for restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland runs out at 4pm on Monday.

Sinn Féin has already said the three weeks of negotiations have run their course and they will not be nominating a deputy first minister in the devolved administration at Stormont.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire could call new Assembly elections within a reasonable period or direct rule may be imposed from London once the 4pm cut-off for agreement between the five main Northern Ireland parties is reached.

The health system, policing and a range of other public services are facing major cuts if no budget is agreed for next year.

Powersharing collapsed in January after a row over the cash for ash scheme predicted to cost the taxpayer up to half a billion pounds.

Martin McGuinness resigned in protest over the Democratic Unionists handling of the scheme, triggering crisis in the institutions.

Sinn Fein has said it will not share power with the DUP leader Arlene Foster as first minister until a public inquiry into the renewable heat incentive (RHI) is concluded.

Republicans have also been seeking movement on issues like an Irish language act giving the tongue official status in Northern Ireland, a hugely symbolic measure but deeply problematic for some unionists.

They want to see progress on legacy funding for Northern Ireland conflict victims waiting up to 45 years for answers over how their loved ones died.

Mr Brokenshire chaired the talks in Belfast and said they had a duty to victims to address past violence which left 3,637 dead and countless more injured.

