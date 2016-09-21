McDonald says Adams allegations are ‘a ball of smoke’

Mary Lou McDonald has said the allegations by an alleged former British agent that Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams directly ordered the killing of IRA informer are “a ball of smoke”.

Speaking on today’s Irish Times Inside Politics podcast, Ms McDonald calls the allegations about Mr Adams’ role in the killing of Denis Donaldson in Glenties in 2006 “extremely serious” and an “unwelcome story”.

She questions the credibility of Mr Adams’ accuser, who she describes as “an informant for the British system” speaking on the basis of “unsubstantiated hunches”.

