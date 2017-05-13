May urges parties to ‘come together’ during Northern Ireland visit

Stormont politicians must “come together” and form a government, British prime minister Theresa May has said during a brief visit to Northern Ireland.

The Conservative Party leader made the comments after she arrived at the Balmoral Show outside Lisburn on Saturday as part of campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8th.

The brief stop at the agricultural and food show was part of her commitment to visit all four regions of the UK ahead of polling day.

She was shown around the event by secretary of state James Brokenshire.

Ms May met with farmers, food producers, representatives of the Womens’ Institute and DUP leader Arlene Foster, among others.

She told reporters it was important the parties in Northern Ireland “come together and come to an agreement that can enable that devolved administration to be re-established”.

“After the general election, there will be several weeks until the end of the June for those parties to come together and see a resolution,” she added.

“We all want to see devolved administration restored in Northern Ireland.”

Talks aimed at forming a government in the North, following the snap Assembly election on March 2nd, are on hold until after the June 8th general election as campaigning and compromising at the same time proved impossible.

The latest deadline for a deal is June 29th.