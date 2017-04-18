May’s election call ‘shows disdain for Northern Ireland’

Theresa May has shown “disdain” for Northern Ireland by calling a snap general election amid intense efforts to restore powersharing, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said.

“From the beginning of her tenure as British prime minister she has shown very little but disinterest and disdain for this place,” he said.

“It tells you all you need to know about Theresa May that she would call a snap Westminster election in the middle of intense efforts to restore powersharing government to Northern Ireland.”

Another Stormont ballot cannot be ruled out if a deal forging a devolved administration is not struck within days.

“As Theresa May seeks a mandate for a hard Brexit from an English electorate, people here have an opportunity to unite behind parties which have defended their will and sought to protect our values,” Mr Eastwood said.

Northern Ireland voted Remain by a majority of 56 per cent to 44 per cent, although some large mainly unionist areas opted for an exit.

Powersharing

Northern Ireland held Stormont polls twice in under a year as powersharing between the two biggest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, faltered.

In March a Sinn Féin surge saw the republican party under the leadership of Michelle O’Neill at Stormont emerge with just one seat less than the DUP.

Political rescue talks to restore devolved government are due to conclude by early next month.

If they are unsuccessful, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has to decide whether to call fresh Assembly elections or impose direct rule by ministers from London.

In the past electoral contests have polarised the fractious parties.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “The forthcoming election will be an opportunity for unionists to unite around a strong DUP that will advocate for them in parliament.”

Ms O’Neill said the Conservatives and its polices have been rejected by the people in the North in the past and will be again in this election.

“Sinn Féin is ready to contest this election and it will be an opportunity for voters to oppose Brexit and reject Tory cuts and austerity.”

