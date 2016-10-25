Matriarch of famed political family Ann Lenihan dies

Ann Lenihan, mother of late former finance minister Brian Lenihan and wife of deceased tánaiste Brian Lenihan snr, has died.

It is reported Ms Lenihan died in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Mary O’Rourke, her sister-in-law, had previously described Ms Lenihan as a very spiritual person who had endured a lot of suffering in her lifetime.

Speaking at the time Brian Lenihan jnr’s illness first came to public attention, Ms O’Rourke commented that Ms Lenihan had seen the death of her husband Brian, and of another son, Mark, who died of leukaemia.

She was the matriarch of one of the country’s most famous political families.

Brian Lenihan snr, who she married in 1958, served numerous terms as a minister and was appointed tánaiste in 1987.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his sadness at her death.

“Ann was a loving wife who provided tremendous support in a family that gave much to public service in this country.

“She had a strong sense of service and civic duty which she instilled in each of her children. Ann had a positive outlook on life and always provided encouragement to those around her.”