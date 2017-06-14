Mary Mitchell O’Connor demoted in Leo Varadkar’s cabinet

Mary Mitchell O’Connor was the only casualty in Leo Varadkar’s cabinet reshuffle following his appointment as Taoiseach on Wednesday.

Eoghan Murphy, Regina Doherty and Michael Ring have been promoted to the senior ministerial ranks with Ms Mitchell O’Connor, who had been minister for enterprise, making way along with the outgoing Enda Kenny and Michael Noonan.

Charlie Flanagan moves from Foreign Affairs to Justice, in place of Frances Fitzgerald, with Simon Coveney replacing him in Iveagh House. Mr Murphy is taking on the Housing brief previously held by Mr Coveney while Ms Fitzgerald will replace Ms Mitchell O’Connor, who drops to the rank of super-junior minister, in the Department of Enterprise.

Ms Doherty is taking over Mr Varadkar’s old role as Minister for Social Protection while Mr Ring is now Minister for Community and Rural Affairs.

Paschal Donohoe will take on responsibility for the Department of Finance in addition to Public Expenditure and Reform.

Remaining in their posts are Richard Bruton (Education), Simon Harris (Health), Michael Creed (Agriculture), Heather Humphreys (Arts and Culture), Denis Naughten (Communications), Shane Ross (Transport) and Katherine Zappone (Children).

Donegal TD Joe McHugh was promoted to Government chief whip and Minister for Gaeltacht Affairs.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe remains at the Cabinet table securing his super junior role with responsibility for defence.

Mr Varadkar, the youngest person to hold the office of Taoiseach since the foundation of the State, has presented his new team in the Dáil this evening.

He told the House he wanted to send a message that Ireland will be at the heart of Europe. He has tasked Mr Coveney with facing the challenges of Brexit and restoring the power-sharing Assembly in Northern Ireland.

Ms Fitzgerald will remain as Tanaiste but will be given additional powers including chairing Cabinet committees and attend State events.

Mr Varadkar was nominated for the role of Taoiseach earlier by his predecessor Enda Kenny and following a Dáil vote, he travelled to Áras an Uachtaráin where his appointment was confirmed by President Michael D Higgins.

He then returned to Leinster House to finalise his senior ministerial team who will now travel to the Áras where to receive their seals of office before a first Cabinet meeting.

Senior counsel Seamus Woulfe was announced as the new attorney general following the departure of Máire Whelan, who is taking up a position on the Court of Appeal.

The announcement was delayed twice as Mr Varadkar is understood to have spent considerable time with each Minister.

The Taoiseach will appoint Ministers of State next Tuesday and told the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday geography and areas where a second seat is vulnerable will play a role in his selection.