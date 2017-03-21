Martin McGuinness, who ‘strove to make Northern Ireland a better place,’ dies aged 66

Former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness has died aged 66.

Mr McGuinness died in hospital in Derry where he had been receiving treatment for a rare health condition.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McGuinness from across the political spectrum with Taoiseach Enda Kenny saying he was deeply saddened to hear of the death.

“Martin will always be remembered for the remarkable political journey that he undertook in his lifetime. Not only did Martin come to believe that peace must prevail, he committed himself to working tirelessly to that end.”

Mr Kenny described Mr McGuinness as “one of the chief architects of the Good Friday Agreement and he worked resolutely in the years that followed it in pursuit of its full implementation. “

Mr Kenny said Mr McGuinness “strove to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone, regardless of background or tradition”.

Mr McGuinness’s last major act as a politician was to pull down the powersharing executive at Stormont when he resigned as deputy first minister in January in protest at the Democratic Unionists’ handling of the so called cash-for-ash controversy.

Ten days later, showing signs of physical frailty, he announced his retirement from front line politics.

Mr McGuinness was a former IRA leader in Derry who went on to play a pivotal role in the peace process. His remarkable journey from IRA leader to statesman saw him shake hands with the Queen and forge an unlikely friendship with erstwhile foe Ian Paisley.

Remarkable journey

Mr McGuinness, who lived in the Bogside area of Derry his whole life, is survived by his wife Bernie and four children.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams paid tribute to his lifelong friend. “Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness,” he said. “He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the reunification of his country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.” Prime Minister Theresa May said Mr McGuinness “played a defining role” in leading the Republican movement away from violence.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family of Martin McGuinness at this sad time,” she said. “While I can never condone the path he took in the earlier part of his life, Martin

Mr McGuinness ultimately played a defining role in leading the republican movement away from violence. “In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace.”

Tributes have been paid to Martin McGuinness who has died after a short illness.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said the peace process would not have been possible without the “leadership and courage” shown by Mr McGuinness.

“Once he became the peace maker he became it wholeheartedly,” he said.

Mr McGuinness became deputy first minister in 2007 and forged a strong relationship with Democratic Unionist Party leader Rev Ian Paisley. During their time in office as first and deputy first minister, Mr Paisley and Mr McGuinness earned the nickname the “Chuckle brothers”.

He subsequently worked with DUP leaders Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.

Ms Foster, whose refusal to stand aside over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme prompted Mr McGuinness to resign as Deputy First Minister thus triggering a political crisis, said “history will record differing views and opinions on the role Martin McGuinness played throughout the recent and not so recent past”.

Contribution

“But history will also show that his contribution to the political and peace process was significant. He served the people of Northern Ireland as Deputy First Minister for nearly a decade and was pivotal in bringing the republican movement towards a position of using peaceful and democratic means,” she added.

“Martin faced his illness with courage and, after stepping away from the glare of the public spotlight I sincerely hope he got the chance to enjoy the things he loved,” added Ms Foster.

Ms Foster said they attended many joint announcements together and one that stuck in her mind was the opening of the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy, Co Derry.

“He was a huge Heaney fan and I know he was particularly proud that the Executive was able to play a significant role in creating a lasting legacy to the poet he so much admired,” she said.

Mr McGuinness’s successor as the party’s leader at Stormont, Michelle O’Neill, paid tribute. She tweeted: “My heart is broke this morning. We have lost a legend, a giant of a man. I’m very proud to say he was my friend and mentor x.”

President Michael D Higgins also issued a statement early on Tuesday, praising Mr McGuinness’s contribution to the peace process.

“It was with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Martin McGuinness, and on behalf of Sabina and myself, may I express our deepest sympathy to his wife Bernadette and to his family,” said Mr Higgins.

Immense contribution

“As President of Ireland, I wish to pay tribute to his immense contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland - a contribution which has rightly been recognised across all shades of opinion.”

Northern Secretary James Brokenshire said Mr McGuinness’s “personal journey and the clear influence he had on others in the republican movement were instrumental in shaping political institutions in Northern Ireland founded on exclusively peaceful and democratic means”.

“While not forgetting the past, no-one can doubt the essential role he played in helping to secure the power sharing arrangements and political progress in Northern Ireland. Martin’s commitment to reconciliation and understanding across communities was a significant factor,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whilst passionate and robust in his politics, on a personal level I always found Martin to be thoughtful and reflective and appreciated the personal consideration he showed. The importance of family and his home in Derry shone through,” he said.