Martin McGuinness: Tributes paid to ‘passionate republican’

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has led tributes to former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness, who has died aged 66.

Gerry Adams: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have learnt of the death of our friend and comrade Martin McGuinness who passed away in Derry during the night. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” said his friend and party president Gerry Adams.

“Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness,” he said.

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both,” he said.

“On behalf of republicans everywhere we extend our condolences to Bernie, Fiachra, Emmet, Fionnuala and Grainne, grandchildren and the extended McGuinness family,” said Mr Adams.

“I measc laochra na nGael go raibh a anam dílis.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny: “Martin will always be remembered for the remarkable political journey that he undertook in his lifetime. Not only did Martin come to believe that peace must prevail, he committed himself to working tirelessly to that end.”

Mr Kenny described Mr McGuinness as “one of the chief architects of the Good Friday Agreement and he worked resolutely in the years that followed it in pursuit of its full implementation. “

Mr Kenny said Mr McGuinness “strove to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone, regardless of background or tradition”.

President Michael D Higgins: “It was with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Martin McGuinness, and on behalf of Sabina and myself, may I express our deepest sympathy to his wife Bernadette and to his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated in the development of the institutions in Northern Ireland.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to pay tribute to his immense contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland - a contribution which has rightly been recognised across all shades of opinion.

“As a political colleague of many years, and having participated together in the Presidential election campaign of 2011 that brought us all over Ireland, Sabina and I have appreciated both Martin McGuinness’ warmth and his unfailing courtesy.

“Our paths have crossed many times in recent years at official events, including most recently at the GPO for the 1916 commemorations, as well as in our celebrations of ‘the beautiful game’, at Glentoran and in France at the European Championships.

“In addition to his services in public life, as an inclusive believer in community in all its forms he will also be remembered for his warm support for Derry GAA and Derry FC, having been an outstanding, championship winning Football player in Derry’s U21 and senior teams.

“His death leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill. May he rest in peace.”

Arlene Foster, former first minister, offered her “sincere condolences, both personally and on behalf of our party, to the McGuinness family upon hearing the news of the passing of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness”.

She said “history will record differing views and opinions on the role Martin McGuinness played throughout the recent and not so recent past”.

“But history will also show that his contribution to the political and peace process was significant. He served the people of Northern Ireland as Deputy First Minister for nearly a decade and was pivotal in bringing the republican movement towards a position of using peaceful and democratic mean.”

“In recent years his contribution helped build the relative peace we now enjoy. While our differing backgrounds and life experiences inevitably meant there was much to separate us, we shared a deep desire to see the devolved institutions working to achieve positive results for everyone. I know that he believed that the institutions were the basis for building stability.”

“Martin faced his illness with courage and, after stepping away from the glare of the public spotlight I sincerely hope he got the chance to enjoy the things he loved,” said Ms Foster.

“My sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McGuinness family today and I pray that God will draw near to them and sustain them in the days ahead.”

British prime minister Theresa May: Martin McGuinness “played a defining role in leading the Republican movement away from violence”, adding: “In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace.”

Brendan Howlin: “I am saddened to hear of the death of Martin McGuinness.

“My thoughts are firstly with his wife Bernie, his family and his colleagues in Sinn Féin.

“The role Martin played in bringing peace and reconciliation to our island will never be forgotten. His journey towards peace mirrored that of his party, and his contribution to that will be remembered.

“Over the coming days as we remember Martin’s life we will appreciate the enormous road we have travelled on this island since the darkest days of the Troubles.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan commended Martin McGuinness for “his embrace of the politics of peace” and the “immense personal contribution” he made to building and consolidating the peace of this island.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His own personal journey from militant republicanism to deputy First Minister in a power-sharing administration with unionism helped to map the road to the Good Friday Agreement and its vision of partnership and reconciliation,” said Mr Flanagan.

“Martin’s generosity of spirit; his courageous leadership; and his ability to stretch himself in the pursuit of political stability inspired many others to do the same.

“He led with patience, with courtesy, and with a willingness to see and acknowledge the goodwill in others – even if those people were far removed from his own republican tradition.”

Tony Blair: The former British prime minister said: “Once he became the peace maker he became it wholeheartedly.”

Mr Blair was in Number 10 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998, a landmark in the peace process. He said: “I grew up watching and hearing about the Martin McGuinness, who was a leading member of the IRA engaged in armed struggle.

“I came to know the Martin McGuinness who set aside that armed struggle in favour of making peace. There will be some who cannot forget the bitter legacy of the war. And for those who lost loved ones in it that is completely understandable.

“But for those of us able finally to bring about the Northern Ireland peace agreement, we know we could never have done it without Martin’s leadership, courage and quiet insistence that the past should not define the future.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary John Reid said: “Martin McGuinness’s passing is a sad loss to his family, friends and to Northern Ireland as a whole. He was an indispensable part of the peace process. “Though Martin remained a staunch Republican, he had the courage to change, to compromise, to abandon violence, to embrace old enemies, to promote reconciliation and he made a massive contribution in shaping a better future for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said: “I want to extend my sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Martin McGuinness at this difficult time.

“Martin’s personal journey and the clear influence he had on others in the republican movement were instrumental in shaping political institutions in Northern Ireland founded on exclusively peaceful and democratic means.

“While not forgetting the past, no-one can doubt the essential role he played in helping to secure the power sharing arrangements and political progress in Northern Ireland. Martin’s commitment to reconciliation and understanding across communities was a significant factor.

“Whilst passionate and robust in his politics, on a personal level I always found Martin to be thoughtful and reflective and appreciated the personal consideration he showed. The importance of family and his home in Derry shone through.

“Martin will be remembered for his contribution to politics in Northern Ireland and particularly during his near ten years as deputy first minister.” mfl

Additional reporting: PA